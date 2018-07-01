Who made the Hurford Hardwood Portrait finalists list?

PREVIOUS WINNER: Jenny Gordon takes a moment to reflect on her daughter's artwork (Rosie Call) which won the People's Choice Award at the Regional Art Gallery.

PREVIOUS WINNER: Jenny Gordon takes a moment to reflect on her daughter's artwork (Rosie Call) which won the People's Choice Award at the Regional Art Gallery. Marc Stapelberg

A TOTAL of 69 artists have been selected as finalists for this year's Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize.

Lismore Regional Ballery director Brett Adlington said 211 entries were received, from every state and territory in the country for the prize.

Of the 69 finalists, 28 are Northern Rivers residents.

The finalists in the 2018 Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize are (names in brackets are the person depicted in the artwork):

Abbey McCulloch - The Diver (Self-portrait)

Amanda Bromfield - Wolf mother (Amanda Bromfield)

Amanda Penrose - Hart Reg (Reg Mombassa)

Andre Bowen - Self Portrait (Andre Bowen)

Anne-Marie Zanetti - Remind Me Of My Own Existence (Bec Zanetti)

Ashley Frost - Viola at Sirius Cove (Viola Dominello)

Caroline Zilinsky - Portrait of Emily Hill (Emily Hill)

Chelsea Gustafsson - 5 and 6 (Anika and Lars Smith)

Chris Hazell - Once Upon A Time In The Deep Oak Woods (Kiata Hazell)

Clara Adolphs - Sal (Sally Anderson)

Clare Thackway - Bend (Laura Bracken)

Corinna Berndt - Soft Copy (Corinna Berndt)

David Wells - Ophelia (Emma Booth)

Dr Darien Midwinter - Greg at an exhibition (Greg Hampton)

Fleur Diamond - Portrait of a Young Boy, Dampier's Own (Coby O'Conner)

Geoff Harvey - Reg In Lismore - Art Irrates Life (Chris O'Doherty aka Reg Mombassa)

Georgi Milln - No Longer Real (Georgi Milln/ Daniel Nieven)

Guy Morgan - Not Now Dad, I'm Busy (Max Morgan)

Hilary Herrmann and James Guppy (Michelle Dawson)

Ian Roberts - Beyond Bronte Blue (Bronte Steer)

Ildiko Hammond - Self-Portrait (Ildiko Hammond)

Jacklyn Wagner - Harry and Archie (Harry and Archie Freund)

James Bowles-Leeson - Phantasm Simulacrum (Michael Moynihan)

James J De Weaver - Ric's OK by Me (Ric Richardson)

Jane Theau Anca (Anca Frankenhaeuser)

Jenny Johns - Phil (Philip Johns)

John Smith and Nikky-Morgan Smith - Different Settings: Double Self Portraits (John Smith)

Karen Preston - Portrait of an Editor (Christian Morrow)

Kendal Gear - Self-Portrait (Kendal Gear)

Kenneth Craig Lambert - Data Portrait 01 (Wynton Lambert)

KHR Stewart - The Victorians (Giantess) (Hannah Augusta Martens, KHR Stewart)

Kylie Foley - Presence (Lola Dylan)

Lisa Axiotis - Security Through Obscurity (Danny Ritterman)

Liz Stute - Mother (Jessie Stute)

Lucas Wright - Self-Portrait (Lucas Wright)

Lucila Zentner - The Professor's Daydream (Professor Alexander Gregory Pitman)

Lynden Stone - The Real Runceley Chaser (Runceley Chaser) (Robert Quinlan)

Marc Stapelberg - Polite (Michael Balderstone)

Marian Drew - Lydia Pearson Blue Garden (Lydia Pearson)

Martin Claydon - Reflection With Hand (self-portrait) (Martin Claydon)

Martin Edge - My Name Is Martin (Martin Edge)

Matilda Michell - The Mighty Pen (Anton Emdin)

Matthew O'Brien - Lucy (Lucy Kinsley)

Maya Veit - Ella (Ella Veit-Prince)

Meg K Nielsen - Giants of the Forest (Dailan Pugh OA)

Michael Simms - Mitchell Butel (Mitchell Butel)

Nic Mason - Self Portrait, As the Cold Comes (Nic Mason)

Nicholas Ferguson - The Mustard Chair (Louise Jeckells)

Nicole Kelly - Jumaadi + Clouds + Rain (Jumaadi)

Nicole Monks - Windi-Windinmanha (Nicole Monks)

Raimond de Weerdt - The Illuminated Man (anonymous)

Raj Panda - The Immigrant (Raj Panda)

Rene Bolten - Portrait of Artist Nathan Gooley (Nathan Gooley)

Rikki Fisher - Mending Fences (Sue Bingham)

Robert Malherbe - Nina Looking Up (Nina)

Ryan Mugan - Reflection (Ryan Mugan)

Sachin Moncrieff - Self Portrait (Sachin Moncrieff)

Samuel Condon - Autoportrait Comme Un Homme Regardant Un Chien En Paris (Samuel Condon)

Stephen Nothling - Comedy of Errors [Self Portrait] 2018 (Stephen Nothling)

Steven Giese - Ducking and Weaving (Jake Jaquiss)

Symone Male - The Custodian (Adrian Burragubba)

Thomas Readett - Memorial (For Adam) (Adam Read)

Todd Fuller - Billy's Swan (Todd Fuller)

Tony Kearney - Bill (Nyaparu (William) Gardiner)

Tony Leitch - Wish You Were Here (Ayden and Charlie Lyons)

Trinity Leonard - The Red House (Tom Fitzgerald)

Vanessa White - Self Portrait with Banana (Vanessa White)

Virginia Hodgkinson - Ken (Ken Evans)

Zom Osborne - Who Will Protect Us (Zom Osborne)

The 2018 Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize exhibition will be open from July 28 - September 23 at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, July 28

For details visit the Lismore Regional Gallery's wesbite.