Who is the mystery Lismore flower donor?

SECRET: Mystery surrounds the Lismore person who is donating flower arrangements to Lismore businesses.

SECRET: Mystery surrounds the Lismore person who is donating flower arrangements to Lismore businesses.

MYSTERY surrounds a secret shopper who has been bestowing bunches of flower upon local Lismore businesses.

The unknown shopper has been funding deliveries of flowers from local Lismore flower store, Hanging Rock Flowers.

Everyone is sworn to secrecy over the identity of the secret donor but the flowers are rewarding local businesses for their hard work throughout the coronavirus.

The donations began in June and have been sent out to the likes of Peppertree Kitchen, the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lismore Acupuncture, Daleys Homewares, Ken’s Courier Service and PJ’s Fruit and Veg.

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it was humbling to receive the mystery donation.

“As for receiving a bunch ourselves – we were humbled and grateful to be included,” a spokesperson said.

“With a board comprised of volunteers who also run their own businesses, its inspiring to feel we do make a difference and it fuels our fire to keep working at supporting the incredible and diverse business community of Lismore.”

The Chamber spokesperson said the donations were good reward for hard working local businesses.

“LCCI have been thrilled to follow this unfolding act of kindness around town over the past weeks,” they said.

“It’s a reason to smile and also remember local business owners need our help right now – they really do keep the heart of our community beating.

“This small but meaningful gesture is spreading colourful seeds of hope to hold on.”

Hanging Rock specialises in arrangements of native and wild Australiana flowers.

To follow the updates of the Lismore’s mystery flower donor, search Hanging Rock Flowers on Facebook.

Hanging Rock Flowers is located at shop 9 in the Star Court Arcade in Lismore.