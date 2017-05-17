22°
News

Who is responsible for Wicked Travel's debt?

Samantha Poate | 17th May 2017 5:30 AM
Main Beach Byron Bay
Main Beach Byron Bay

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONSUMERS and operators were the biggest losers in the sale of Wicked Travel assets to Greyhound Australia last month, as announced at the creditors meeting on May 10.

Director of Business Recovery at William Buck, Laurie Fitzgerald, said the meeting was predominately attended by the former company's operators, however they have been in contact with a large number of customers since the sale on April 29.

"Trade creditors and operators are owed about a million, there is also money owed to the tax office, and the people who hold vouchers. I would of thought in terms of vouchers and ticket holders it's probably around $100 000," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"The outcome of the meeting is Wicked Travel is in liquidation and we are now conducting various investigations into the terms of how it came to be that the company was placed in liquidation."

"We are looking into whether (the new contract) was a fair and reasonable process to go into, the history and affairs of the company, and whether there are any other actions that might be taken against anyone associated with the company or any of the other creditors."

While Greyhound Travel now owns all of Wicked Travels assets, Mr Fitzgerald says this does not mean they take on their debt as well.

"They sold off their assets, their business, their systems and their names to Greyhound Australia but all the creditors of the former company have not been transferred across to Greyhound," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"(However) under the contract, where Greyhound acquired the business and operations of Wicked Travel, they have taken on the responsibilities for all the employee entitlements and leasing."

A number of complaints have been vocalised to the liquidators about the debt which mainly concern travellers pre-purchased tickets not being honoured by the new retailer.

"The company is not in a position to pay, it has some funds but certainly not enough to pay creditors the amount owed,"

"The only real recourse they may have is some sort of recovery against credit card companies if they purchased their tickets on their credit cards."

Neither Greyhound Travel or the former Wicked Travel owners attended the creditors meeting.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay greyhound travel northern rivers northern rivers business travel wicked travel

Vaccination status to be flagged earlier

Vaccination status to be flagged earlier

FLAGGING non-vaccinated status in patient medical records at hospitals is part of a suite of measures aimed at improving care to unimmunised people.

Federal Budget will support key projects: Page MP

Lismore MP Kevin Hogan at a press conference last year on proposed changes to Oakes Oval in Lismore.

Kevin Hogan hits back at Labor's funding claims

Disability service providers get a helping hand

PICTURED (from left): Lismore MP Thomas George, Kyogle Ability Linker Sandy Kelly, Ability Links participants Jacob Lorenzo (Tweed Heads), Pam Bourke (Kyogle) and Minister for Disability Services Ray Williams, visited Ability Links in Lismore.

Flood affected disability service providers receive funding

Do we need a bigger levee for Lismore?

Floodwater gong over the levee wall in Molesworth Street, Lismore.

FMA discusses the levee post Lismore floods

Local Partners

Who is responsible for Wicked Travel's debt?

FIND out what was discussed at the creditors meeting in regards to the sale of Wicked Travel.

Make 'em smile and laugh

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The moke Brenda Armfield drives to promote events in Casino.

Brenda happy to spruik Beef Week

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

French film gems coming to festival

FRENCH FEAST: Mister Chocolat, a French drama starring Omar Sy, James Thierrée.

Five hit flicks from France are coming to the Northern Rivers

The Happiest Refugee is on his way here

Anh Do in TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame. Do will be performing his new show in

Anh Do brings his solo show to the area

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

SHOCK photos from 2002 have just been released and Terri Irwin looks like a total bombshell.

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!