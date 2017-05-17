Who is responsible for Wicked Travel's debt?

CONSUMERS and operators were the biggest losers in the sale of Wicked Travel assets to Greyhound Australia last month, as announced at the creditors meeting on May 10.

Director of Business Recovery at William Buck, Laurie Fitzgerald, said the meeting was predominately attended by the former company's operators, however they have been in contact with a large number of customers since the sale on April 29.

"Trade creditors and operators are owed about a million, there is also money owed to the tax office, and the people who hold vouchers. I would of thought in terms of vouchers and ticket holders it's probably around $100 000," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"The outcome of the meeting is Wicked Travel is in liquidation and we are now conducting various investigations into the terms of how it came to be that the company was placed in liquidation."

"We are looking into whether (the new contract) was a fair and reasonable process to go into, the history and affairs of the company, and whether there are any other actions that might be taken against anyone associated with the company or any of the other creditors."

While Greyhound Travel now owns all of Wicked Travels assets, Mr Fitzgerald says this does not mean they take on their debt as well.

"They sold off their assets, their business, their systems and their names to Greyhound Australia but all the creditors of the former company have not been transferred across to Greyhound," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"(However) under the contract, where Greyhound acquired the business and operations of Wicked Travel, they have taken on the responsibilities for all the employee entitlements and leasing."

A number of complaints have been vocalised to the liquidators about the debt which mainly concern travellers pre-purchased tickets not being honoured by the new retailer.

"The company is not in a position to pay, it has some funds but certainly not enough to pay creditors the amount owed,"

"The only real recourse they may have is some sort of recovery against credit card companies if they purchased their tickets on their credit cards."

Neither Greyhound Travel or the former Wicked Travel owners attended the creditors meeting.