Who has the 'advantage' of being on top of the ballot paper?

ELECTION season is well and truly here, following the official draw of the ballot papers to determine what order the candidates will be listed when people head to the polls.

The official ceremony of the drawing of the ballot paper took place at electoral offices across the state, including Lismore and Ballina.

Topping the list for the Lismore electorate ballot paper is Nationals candidate Austin Curtin, followed by Animal Justice Party candidate Alison Waters, Independent Greg Bennett, Country Labor candidate Janelle Saffin, Sustainable Australia candidate David Taylor, The Greens candidate Sue Higginson and rounding out the bottom of the ballot paper is Australian Conservatives (NSW) candidate Paul Collits.

Mr Curtin said he believed being top of the ballot "possibly” gave him an advantage on election day but he wasn't going to rely simply on that.

"I'm really pleased (with the result) but I think as my kids tell me at home that you get what you get and you can't get upset, you just got to move forward,” Mr Curtin said.

"All the hard work has to be done before the ballot draw and election day.”

Lismore Electorate Office officials drawing the order of the Lismore ballot paper. Aisling Brennan

Meanwhile, in the Ballina electorate voters will see Keep Sydney Open candidate James Wright at the top of the ballot paper, followed by Animal Justice Party candidate Cathy Blasonato, Country Labor candidate Asren Pugh, The Greens candidate and incumbent Ballina MP Tamara Smith, Sustainable Australia candidate Lisa McDermott and finally The Nationals candidate Ben Franklin in last position on the list.

Most candidates at the Lismore Election Office were surprised to see the addition of Sustainable Australia and Australian Conservatives (NSW) candidates to the ballot process, with many commenting that they weren't aware those two parties were even campaigning in this region.

Keep Sydney Open was also a last minute addition to the Ballina ballot draw process.

Witnesses to the ballot draw were given the chance to shake the box to ensure there was no foul play involved in the process before Lismore Election Manager John Arthur and Ballina Election Manager Ian Smith pulled out each candidate's name to see what order they would appear on the ballot.

The NSW State election day will be on Saturday, March 26, with pre-polls opening on Monday, March 11.