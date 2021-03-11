Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Seven towns around the Northern Rivers received more than 50mm in the psat 24 hours.
Seven towns around the Northern Rivers received more than 50mm in the psat 24 hours.
Weather

WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Seven areas with more than 50mm

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
11th Mar 2021 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Northern Rivers received a good overnight soaking with one locality recording 76mm in the past 24 hours.

Between 9am Wednesday and 8am Thursday seven areas recorded more than 50mm while more than 20 spots received more than 25mm in the same time.

Lismore Airport recorded 35mm, Ballina received 45mm, Byron Bay had 40mm while Tweed Heads recorded 28mm.

Looking forward, Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay can except rain throughout the day with the chance of a thunderstorm that is possible to turn severe.

Tweed Heads can also expect showers and a possible thunderstorm.

 

Rainfall around the Northern Rivers from 9am March 10 to 8am March 11. Source: Bureau of Meteorology
Rainfall around the Northern Rivers from 9am March 10 to 8am March 11. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Top rainfall spots:

Goonengerry: 76mm

Houghlahan’s creek: 70mm

Nashua: 65mm

Lake Ainsworth: 56mm

Tuckombil: 55mm

Huonbrook: 53mm

Repentance: 50mm

>> Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards

northern rivers rainfall northern rivers weather news rainfall totals
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark data reveals secrets of the ocean’s apex predators

        Premium Content Shark data reveals secrets of the ocean’s apex predators

        News We take an in-depth look at the data for the shark management strategies used on North Coast, and the pros and cons.

        Batten down the hatches, there’s stormy weather ahead

        Premium Content Batten down the hatches, there’s stormy weather ahead

        News BOM predicts storms may bring heavy rain to some regions.

        Will Rex continue to fly to Lismore after funding granted?

        Premium Content Will Rex continue to fly to Lismore after funding granted?

        News “They wanted this program extended, it has been”.

        Cop accused of child sexual assault banned from two towns

        Premium Content Cop accused of child sexual assault banned from two towns

        News Officer accused of having intercourse with a child between 14-16.