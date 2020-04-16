WHO GOT THE MONEY: Bushfire recovery grants go to 69 groups

Ettrick Hall Committee will be thrilled to hear they have received a $4,778 bushfire recovery grants from Kyogle Council. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

WHEN Kyogle Council received $1.4 million from the Commonwealth and NSW governments after the bushfires, they had to decide who would receive the money.

More than $770,000 has been awarded to local organisations, individuals and businesses under two special bushfire recovery programs.

The grants, which range from $500 to $25,000, are aimed at stimulating the economy and providing a boost for businesses in villages hit hard by the bushfires.

Recipients include Woodenbong Golf Club, Ettrick Hall, Kyogle Football Club, Hanging Rock Hall, Tabulam campdraft, Mallanganee Hall and Kyogle Bazaar.

Businesses such as Mitre 10 Woodenbong, Tabulam Hotel and Gateway Fine Foods received money to safe guard jobs and keep their business open.

All 37 applications totalling $395,845 received community assistance grants and 32 applications totalling $375,329 were given in a program targeting businesses in the villages.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said they hoped the grants provided a boost to residents, community organisations and businesses as the community recovers from the effects of the bushfires.

The council will spend the remaining $628,000 of its $1.4 million bushfire recovery funding on helping rural landholders restore bushfire-affected infrastructure, improvements to local emergency evacuation centres, and on promotions and events to stimulate the visitor economy.

WHO GETS THE MONEY?

Woodenbong Golf Club: Re-roof the golf club, attach new gutter and insulate- $25,000

Jubul Aboriginal Co-operative: Clean up day at Jubul- $5,000

Richmond Valley Volunteer Health Transport Inc: Purchase of a bar fridge and hot water urn for volunteers- $1,000

Friends of the Labyrinth: Interpretive signage, bench seat, paving, mulch- $7,500

Border Tourism Group Woodenbong Progress Association: Signage for new tourism group in Tenterfield area- $1,470

Ettrick Hall: Chairs and pergola- $4,778

Kyogle FC Club: Concrete slab- $2,200

Hanging Rock Hall Wadeville Reserve Land Manager: Stage and internal renovations- $24,960

Bundgeam Preschool: Fence for bush tucker garden- $10,000

Swoopin Season – Kyogle Together: Employing two young people as mentees- $5,000

Bonalbo RFS: Demountable training and operations room- $21,610

Kyogle Show Trust: Boundary fence 449 meters long adjacent to the Queensland Road-$25,000

Kyogle Youth Action – Kyogle Together: Music program- $3,000

Tabulam Campdraft: New amenities building at Tabulam Racecourse- $25,000

Woodenbong Common Trust: Fencing Woodenbong common- $7,000

Woodenbong Reserve Land Manager: Tractor and slasher for use in showground and

other community maintenance activities- $25,000

Kyogle and District Arts Council: Undertaking maintenance and structural repair to

the Unity Arch sculptures at Sandilands Triangle on the Bruxner Highway- $10,000

Sine Cera: Bathroom renovation in chalet, stairs and deck replacements-$5,000

Traditional Shotokan Karate-Do Federation NSW – Far North Coast Incorporated:

Purchase uniforms for competition- $5,000

Mallanganee Hall Committee: Dishwasher, stove, instant hot water- $5,000

Woodenbong RSL Hall: Internal and external works, painting, lining and bathroom-

$25,000

Real Art Works: Hold creative arts workshops over six weeks in Kyogle, Bonalbo, Tabulam and production of resilience cards for participants- $20,000

Kyogle Community Gym: Funding to run a Lift from Life Course – resistance

training program for people with or at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes- $5,000

Collins Creek Hall: Road sealing between school and hall- $25,000

Kyogle Golf Club: Renovations, assistance with payment of bills- $5,000

Belinda Carlilie: Contribution towards Diploma of Counselling- $500

Bazaar – Kyogle Together: Part-time coordinator, entertainment budget,

volunteer support items, promotion- $25,000

Kyogle Together: Server capacity to enable a mobile workforce- $5,270

Woodenbong Amateur Swimming Club: Provision of initial training and ongoing training

for volunteer lifeguards for the safe and efficient running of swimming club each week during the swimming season- $3,000

Kyogle Landcare Inc: Follow up maintenance of weed control along Fawcett’s Creek walking track. This will maintain the work completed in 2019 under a Public Reserve Trust Fund grant- $4,998

Sandra Davie: Photography equipment including camera upgrade, tripod and lighting to photograph stained glass to develop online profile- $500

Kyogle Track and Trail MTB Club: Improvements to the Kyogle MTB Park including

reconstruct trails damaged during park closure due to fire danger, construct additional trails, install signs, install seats and bike racks operational cost (fees to Forest Corp NSW)-$19,189

Kyogle Fairymount Festival Committee: Puppet making workshop and parade expenses

for 2021 Kyogle Fairymount Festival-$5,000

Kyogle Tidy Towns Committee: LED information sign for Kyogle Visitor Information Centre- $23,870

Woodenbong Progress Association: Image library for Woodenbong- $5,000

Kyogle Foodbank: SDA Funds to cover cost of food given to Kyogle and surrounding villages persons, unable to cover part or whole of their basic food purchases- $4,000

Kyogle Bowling Club: Purchase children’s bowls set for junior competitions-$1,000

Bloodwood Gallery: Mural of the local mountains on shop front- $5,000

Woodenbong Hotel: Disabled bathroom and painting- $25,000

Woodenbong B&B: Signage, landscaping and grading- $1,701

Clarence River Wilderness Lodge: Pull-over bay and viewing platform- $5,000

Mitre 10 Woodenbong: Pay bills to keep business open- $5,000

Cawongla Store: Handrail and deck- $25,000

Bonalbo Service Station: External works to upgrade food service- $25,000

Urbenville and District Bowling Club: Solar panels- $24,944

Tabulam News: Pay for fuel for locals and visitors and to stay open- $5,000

Lynda’s Pitstop: Visitor economy stimulation $5,000

Woodenbong Driveway: Roof repairs- $5,000

Sine Cera: Painting buildings externally, stairways and deck replacement, access roads-

$25,000

Wiangaree General Store: Roofing repairs- $5,000

Cougal Park B&B: Replace fence- $5,000

Thrifty T Woodenbong: Painting building- $5,000

Gateway Fine Foods: Safeguarding jobs- $5,000

Mallanganee Pub: Safeguarding jobs- $5,000

Ripples on the Creek: Repairs to cabins, signage, fruit trees, painting- $12,000

R & R Farmstay: Animal shelter- $5,000

Bonalbo Post Office: Repairs to fencing and building- $5,000

Upper Clarence Trading Cooperative: Painting inside and outside coop, toilet

facilities, painting- $15,000

Bonalbo B&B: Painting and floor coverings- $5,000

Bonalbo Hardware: Mural on side of shop, installation of laundromat, fix external doors, refurbish ornate internal doors- $18,000

Tabulam Hotel: Pay bills to keep business open- $5,000

Wild West Store Mallanganee: Fixing the cold room floor, re-cover the main

shop floor, fix trims, replace shelving. Repaint inside- $25,000

Bonalbo Bowling Club: Solar panels and painting the outside of the

building- $25,000

CK cafe and Catering: Repairs and repainting of the shop front and

the side wall where the customer seating area is- $11,000

Dog and Bull: Refurbish drive through including local artwork, bar and kitchen floor-

$25,000

Woodenbong Engineering: Pay bills to keep business open- $5,000

GL & RL Baker: Conversion of old convent in Mallanganee to accommodation-

$4,984

Rosewood Farm: Enterprises Driveway access, onsite parking, visitor amenities (intending to run Farm Tours STCA)- $25,000

Little Cambridge: Air conditioner in kitchen, outside arbour x 2, outdoor lighting-

$7,700