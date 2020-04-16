WHO GOT THE MONEY: Bushfire recovery grants go to 69 groups
WHEN Kyogle Council received $1.4 million from the Commonwealth and NSW governments after the bushfires, they had to decide who would receive the money.
More than $770,000 has been awarded to local organisations, individuals and businesses under two special bushfire recovery programs.
The grants, which range from $500 to $25,000, are aimed at stimulating the economy and providing a boost for businesses in villages hit hard by the bushfires.
Recipients include Woodenbong Golf Club, Ettrick Hall, Kyogle Football Club, Hanging Rock Hall, Tabulam campdraft, Mallanganee Hall and Kyogle Bazaar.
Businesses such as Mitre 10 Woodenbong, Tabulam Hotel and Gateway Fine Foods received money to safe guard jobs and keep their business open.
All 37 applications totalling $395,845 received community assistance grants and 32 applications totalling $375,329 were given in a program targeting businesses in the villages.
Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said they hoped the grants provided a boost to residents, community organisations and businesses as the community recovers from the effects of the bushfires.
The council will spend the remaining $628,000 of its $1.4 million bushfire recovery funding on helping rural landholders restore bushfire-affected infrastructure, improvements to local emergency evacuation centres, and on promotions and events to stimulate the visitor economy.
WHO GETS THE MONEY?
Woodenbong Golf Club: Re-roof the golf club, attach new gutter and insulate- $25,000
Jubul Aboriginal Co-operative: Clean up day at Jubul- $5,000
Richmond Valley Volunteer Health Transport Inc: Purchase of a bar fridge and hot water urn for volunteers- $1,000
Friends of the Labyrinth: Interpretive signage, bench seat, paving, mulch- $7,500
Border Tourism Group Woodenbong Progress Association: Signage for new tourism group in Tenterfield area- $1,470
Ettrick Hall: Chairs and pergola- $4,778
Kyogle FC Club: Concrete slab- $2,200
Hanging Rock Hall Wadeville Reserve Land Manager: Stage and internal renovations- $24,960
Bundgeam Preschool: Fence for bush tucker garden- $10,000
Swoopin Season – Kyogle Together: Employing two young people as mentees- $5,000
Bonalbo RFS: Demountable training and operations room- $21,610
Kyogle Show Trust: Boundary fence 449 meters long adjacent to the Queensland Road-$25,000
Kyogle Youth Action – Kyogle Together: Music program- $3,000
Tabulam Campdraft: New amenities building at Tabulam Racecourse- $25,000
Woodenbong Common Trust: Fencing Woodenbong common- $7,000
Woodenbong Reserve Land Manager: Tractor and slasher for use in showground and
other community maintenance activities- $25,000
Kyogle and District Arts Council: Undertaking maintenance and structural repair to
the Unity Arch sculptures at Sandilands Triangle on the Bruxner Highway- $10,000
Sine Cera: Bathroom renovation in chalet, stairs and deck replacements-$5,000
Traditional Shotokan Karate-Do Federation NSW – Far North Coast Incorporated:
Purchase uniforms for competition- $5,000
Mallanganee Hall Committee: Dishwasher, stove, instant hot water- $5,000
Woodenbong RSL Hall: Internal and external works, painting, lining and bathroom-
$25,000
Real Art Works: Hold creative arts workshops over six weeks in Kyogle, Bonalbo, Tabulam and production of resilience cards for participants- $20,000
Kyogle Community Gym: Funding to run a Lift from Life Course – resistance
training program for people with or at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes- $5,000
Collins Creek Hall: Road sealing between school and hall- $25,000
Kyogle Golf Club: Renovations, assistance with payment of bills- $5,000
Belinda Carlilie: Contribution towards Diploma of Counselling- $500
Bazaar – Kyogle Together: Part-time coordinator, entertainment budget,
volunteer support items, promotion- $25,000
Kyogle Together: Server capacity to enable a mobile workforce- $5,270
Woodenbong Amateur Swimming Club: Provision of initial training and ongoing training
for volunteer lifeguards for the safe and efficient running of swimming club each week during the swimming season- $3,000
Kyogle Landcare Inc: Follow up maintenance of weed control along Fawcett’s Creek walking track. This will maintain the work completed in 2019 under a Public Reserve Trust Fund grant- $4,998
Sandra Davie: Photography equipment including camera upgrade, tripod and lighting to photograph stained glass to develop online profile- $500
Kyogle Track and Trail MTB Club: Improvements to the Kyogle MTB Park including
reconstruct trails damaged during park closure due to fire danger, construct additional trails, install signs, install seats and bike racks operational cost (fees to Forest Corp NSW)-$19,189
Kyogle Fairymount Festival Committee: Puppet making workshop and parade expenses
for 2021 Kyogle Fairymount Festival-$5,000
Kyogle Tidy Towns Committee: LED information sign for Kyogle Visitor Information Centre- $23,870
Woodenbong Progress Association: Image library for Woodenbong- $5,000
Kyogle Foodbank: SDA Funds to cover cost of food given to Kyogle and surrounding villages persons, unable to cover part or whole of their basic food purchases- $4,000
Kyogle Bowling Club: Purchase children’s bowls set for junior competitions-$1,000
Bloodwood Gallery: Mural of the local mountains on shop front- $5,000
Woodenbong Hotel: Disabled bathroom and painting- $25,000
Woodenbong B&B: Signage, landscaping and grading- $1,701
Clarence River Wilderness Lodge: Pull-over bay and viewing platform- $5,000
Mitre 10 Woodenbong: Pay bills to keep business open- $5,000
Cawongla Store: Handrail and deck- $25,000
Bonalbo Service Station: External works to upgrade food service- $25,000
Urbenville and District Bowling Club: Solar panels- $24,944
Tabulam News: Pay for fuel for locals and visitors and to stay open- $5,000
Lynda’s Pitstop: Visitor economy stimulation $5,000
Woodenbong Driveway: Roof repairs- $5,000
Sine Cera: Painting buildings externally, stairways and deck replacement, access roads-
$25,000
Wiangaree General Store: Roofing repairs- $5,000
Cougal Park B&B: Replace fence- $5,000
Thrifty T Woodenbong: Painting building- $5,000
Gateway Fine Foods: Safeguarding jobs- $5,000
Mallanganee Pub: Safeguarding jobs- $5,000
Ripples on the Creek: Repairs to cabins, signage, fruit trees, painting- $12,000
R & R Farmstay: Animal shelter- $5,000
Bonalbo Post Office: Repairs to fencing and building- $5,000
Upper Clarence Trading Cooperative: Painting inside and outside coop, toilet
facilities, painting- $15,000
Bonalbo B&B: Painting and floor coverings- $5,000
Bonalbo Hardware: Mural on side of shop, installation of laundromat, fix external doors, refurbish ornate internal doors- $18,000
Tabulam Hotel: Pay bills to keep business open- $5,000
Wild West Store Mallanganee: Fixing the cold room floor, re-cover the main
shop floor, fix trims, replace shelving. Repaint inside- $25,000
Bonalbo Bowling Club: Solar panels and painting the outside of the
building- $25,000
CK cafe and Catering: Repairs and repainting of the shop front and
the side wall where the customer seating area is- $11,000
Dog and Bull: Refurbish drive through including local artwork, bar and kitchen floor-
$25,000
Woodenbong Engineering: Pay bills to keep business open- $5,000
GL & RL Baker: Conversion of old convent in Mallanganee to accommodation-
$4,984
Rosewood Farm: Enterprises Driveway access, onsite parking, visitor amenities (intending to run Farm Tours STCA)- $25,000
Little Cambridge: Air conditioner in kitchen, outside arbour x 2, outdoor lighting-
$7,700