Who else is ready for 'big school'?

Marc Stapelberg

THE first day of kindergarten can be a big ordeal for parents and children alike.

Luckily for Sian Smith, her daughter is eager to go to "big school", something she says has helped make the process easier.

Marc Stapelberg

Frankie, 5, starts kindergarten at Wollongbar Public School next week, and said she was "very excited".

"I've been going on lots of visits to the school, half with preschool and half to get ready for big school," she said.

"I'm looking forward to it."

One of the things she is looking forward to most is visiting her new Year 6 buddy, after being paired with the older student in the school's buddy program.

"She's really nice and I like her," Frankie said.

Frankie said it was exciting to be able to go to "the big shop" to get her school supplies, and she has already been practising writing and counting with her mother.

Frankie has already decided she loves animals so much she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

"My favourite animal is a cheetah," she said.

"They're the speediest animal in the world."

Ms Smith said the process of getting her daughter ready for school had been relatively easy, mostly because her daughter is "such a cruisey child".

"I haven't had much stress about her going to school, because she is so confident and comfortable with the situation," she said.

"Nothing really fazes her."

Ms Smith said she was confident Frankie will go well in kindergarten - she has cousins who attend the same school, while four preschool friends will be going as well, but she admitted she was still a little nervous as Frankie is her first child.

"I don't know how it'll go, but I think we'll be alright," she said.

To other parents who are facing the prospect of sending their children to school next year, Ms Smith has some advice: "I definitely recommend going to the orientation days and parent information meetings.

"It really helped Frankie grow more settled and comfortable and has helped both of us to really get used to the idea of her going to school."

Term 1 for NSW public schools start today.