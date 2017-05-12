22°
Opinion

Who doesn't love the smell of sci-fi in the morning

Alison Paterson
| 12th May 2017 2:56 PM
STARRY EYED: When it comes to science fiction, you can love Star Wars and Star Trek.
STARRY EYED: When it comes to science fiction, you can love Star Wars and Star Trek.

A FEW years ago in another newsroom light years way, an editorial colleague suddenly declared himself to be 'sci-fi bi'.

You could have heard a Dalek drop.

Seriously.

Forget Holden versus Ford, Swans versus Magpies, Broncos versus Storm or even Stones versus the Beatles.

For some of us, it's all about Star Wars versus Star Trek.

I say this because the other day it was May 4th - as in May the Force Be With You.

A day when we all release our inner geeks with pride.

(Yes, yes, I know. But I was caught up reading Douglas Adams, sorry Mr Editor, working to deadline on a story to do this column earlier.)

I recalled when my former colleague made the above comment, because it caused a frenzy of discussion about how the Millennium Falcon would compete against the Starship Enterprise.

Would you be part of the Rebel Âlliance or the United Federation of Planets?

Live as Princess General Leia or Starfleet Captain Janeway?

Take on a Borg or a Stormtrooper?

One person declared they didn't like "the way the Klingons were now our friends”.

Obviously, someone who takes their early Star Trek allegiances seriously we decided.

But really, when there's so much choice out there with speculative fiction, who can blame our brave workmate for admitting, he swung science-fictionally so to speak, both ways.

When asked if they'd choose Mr Spock or Hans Solo, there was an immediate chorus of preferences from some male subs for the man who did the Kessel run (so he claims) in under 12 parsecs.

Interestingly, it was mainly editors who fancied life with a perennially raised Vulcan eyebrow, while a lot of female journalists advocated interest in a career as an X-wing pilot.

But is bi the only way to fly with this genre?

Eventually, (mainly) because it was getting on deadline, our ragged band agreed to include the Dr Who universe because we were an all-embracing newsroom

Some agreed a time machine beat everything else hands down for edge, but the Millennium Falcon took out the style stakes, not to mention a Wookie co-pilot.

I'll confess to a teenage crush on Hans Solo and yes, I wanted to be a Jedi.

(In this news room, some of us have tiaras which are donned in moments of acute editorial crises, but the sports editor and I who have yet to awarded such finery, have privately agreed to counteract this extreme class-war behaviour by getting a couple of light-sabres in retaliation.)

But given a choice, I think I'd rather have the blue box with the Doctor.

Preferably with the intelligent, sardonic and beautifully witty Peter Capaldi.

The Doctor?

You know Who.

Parliamentary inquiry into Lismore Base Hospital death

A PARLIMENTARY inquiry into the 'horrible' death of a woman at Lismore Base Hospital's mental health ward in 2014 was welcomed by heath district CEO.

Why authorities are so concerned about huffing

As a parent and police officer, Detective Sergeant Bernadette Ingram said she is concerned about the emergence of huffing around the Northern Rivers.

"Our strong advise is don't you put your life at risk by doing this practice"

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

