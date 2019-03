How did your town vote at the state election?

Ballot boxes at Lismore Public School during voting in the NSW State election.

Ballot boxes at Lismore Public School during voting in the NSW State election. Cathy Adams

AS COUNTING continues to determine who will win the seats of Lismore and Ballina in the NSW election, initial results show the breakdown of how each area voted.

While the winner of each electorate will be reliant on preferences to win the seat outright, counting has revealed where first preference votes for each candidate came from across the region.

In Lismore, Nationals candidate Austin Curtin got the highest amount of primary votes with 17,344 voters (39.94 per cent) favouring retiring Lismore MP Thomas George's successor.

Coming in second place on first preferences was Country Labor candidate Janelle Saffin with 11,150 votes (25.68 per cent) and just trailing behind her was Greens candidate Sue Higginson with 10,548 votes (24.29 per cent).

Meanwhile in Ballina, Nationals candidate Ben Franklin came out in front receiving 17,029 votes (37.48 per cent), while incumbent Greens MP Tamara Smith got 14,244 votes (31.35 per cent) and Country Labor's candidate ended up with 11,439 votes (25.17 per cent).

Find out how your area voted:

Lismore electorate

Bexhill Hall

Nationals - 248

Labor - 133

Greens - 143

Bonalbo Hall

Nationals - 175

Labor - 95

Greens - 38

Caniaba Public

Nationals -197

Labor - 88

Greens - 49

Cawongla Pre-School

Nationals - 51

Labor - 60

Greens - 214

Chillingham Hall

Nationals - 110

Labor - 48

Greens - 75

Clunes Public

Nationals - 87

Labor - 78

Greens - 159

Crystal Crk Public

Nationals - 155

Labor - 78

Greens - 62

Drake Hall

Nationals - 38

Labor - 58

Greens - 62

Dungay Public

Nationals - 128

Labor - 47

Greens - 85

Dunoon Public

Nationals - 116

Labor - 133

Greens - 214

Eltham Public

Nationals - 122

Labor - 81

Greens - 91

Goolmangar Arts Hall

Nationals - 197

Labor - 105

Greens - 168

Goonellabah Comm. Cntr

Nationals - 766

Labor - 611

Greens - 280

Goonellabah Public

Nationals - 708

Labor - 614

Greens - 277

Jiggi Public

Nationals - 27

Labor - 35

Greens - 87

Jubullum LALC

Nationals - 1

Labor - 8

Greens - 1

Kyogle Hall

Nationals - 502

Labor - 279

Greens - 195

Legume Hall

Nationals - 84

Labor - 9

Greens - 4

Lismore Heights Public

Nationals - 318

Labor - 282

Greens - 272

Lismore High

Nationals - 550

Labor - 498

Greens - 399

Lismore Public

Nationals - 237

Labor - 221

Greens - 212

Lismore Sth Public

Nationals - 497

Labor - 330

Greens - 281

Liston Hall

Nationals - 80

Labor - 22

Greens - 14

Mallanganee Hall

Nationals - 68

Labor - 31

Greens - 19

Modanville Public

Nationals - 157

Labor - 79

Greens - 78

Murwillumbah Autumn Club

Nationals - 457

Labor - 399

Greens - 463

Nimbin School

Nationals - 52

Labor - 130

Greens - 621

Richmond River High

Nationals - 151

Labor - 112

Greens - 123

Rosebank Public

Nationals - 28

Labor - 60

Greens - 130

St Josephs Sth Murwillumbah

Nationals - 250

Labor - 149

Greens - 147

St Pauls Lismore

Nationals - 521

Labor - 437

Greens - 495

Stokers Siding Public

Nationals - 110

Labor - 79

Greens - 91

Tabulam Public

Nationals - 67

Labor - 64

Greens - 36

Tenterfield Mem. Hall

Nationals - 584

Labor - 189

Greens - 97

The Channon Hall

Nationals - 37

Labor - 46

Greens - 221

Tregeagle Public

Nationals - 300

Labor - 119

Greens - 79

Trinity Cllg- St Marys Site Lismore

Nationals - 192

Labor - 156

Greens - 174

Tyalgum Public

Nationals - 191

Labor - 108

Greens - 136

Uki Public

Nationals - 182

Labor - 174

Greens - 445

Urbenville Public

Nationals - 74

Labor - 34

Greens - 19

Wiangaree Hall

Nationals - 115

Labor - 42

Greens - 47

Wollumbin High

Nationals - 398

Labor - 237

Greens - 177

Woodenbong School

Nationals - 177

Labor - 62

Greens - 22

Wyrallah Public

Nationals - 200

Labor - 110

Greens - 68

Ballina electorate

Alstonville High

Labor - 433

Greens - 488

Nationals - 858

Ballina Community Centre

Labor - 429

Greens - 361

Nationals - 649

Ballina High

Labor - 575

Greens - 428

Nationals - 684

Ballina Hospital

Labor - 153

Greens - 117

Nationals - 211

Bangalow Public

Labor - 417

Greens - 546

Nationals - 381

Billi Lids LDC Centre

Labor - 170

Greens - 291

Nationals - 164

Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall

Labor - 377

Greens - 668

Nationals - 265

Byron Bay High

Labor - 211

Greens - 338

Nationals - 165

Byron Bay Public

Labor - 379

Greens - 726

Nationals - 307

Coorabell Hall

Labor - 60

Greens - 132

Nationals - 54

Durrumbul Public

Labor - 47

Greens - 101

Nationals - 25

Emmanuel Ang. Cllg

Labor - 193

Greens - 131

Nationals - 428

Empire Vale Public

Labor - 31

Greens - 44

Nationals - 91

Federal Hall

Labor - 104

Greens - 282

Nationals - 106

Fernleigh Public

Labor - 55

Greens - 111

Nationals - 89

Lennox Head Public

Labor - 610

Greens - 803

Nationals - 916

Meerschaum Vale Hall

Labor - 39

Greens - 94

Nationals - 98

Newrybar Public

Labor - 95

Greens - 138

Nationals - 152

Ocean Shores Comm. Cntr

Labor - 628

Greens - 877

Nationals - 436

Rous Public

Labor - 94

Greens - 93

Nationals - 287

Southern Cross School

Labor - 250

Greens - 259

Nationals - 526

St Johns MPC

Labor - 337

Greens - 974

Nationals - 306

Suffolk Park Hall

Labor - 288

Greens - 497

Nationals - 187

Tintenbar Public

Labor - 90

Greens - 151

Nationals - 257

Wardell Hall

Labor - 154

Greens - 87

Nationals - 229

Wilsons Crk Hall

Labor - 16

Greens - 95

Nationals - 3

Wollongbar Public