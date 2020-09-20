Who deserves to be recognised for their hard work?

THE Australia Day Awards are a chance for the community to recognise the achievements of people and groups in the Tweed during 2020.

Councillor Katie Milne encourages residents to think of a friend, family member, community member, school or local club that deserves to be recognised and nominate them by 4.30pm on Friday, October 16 by visiting the council's website.

"We also expect COVID-19 may influence people's nominations this year," Cr Milne said.

"This could include consideration of workers in health or aged care, community organisations, schools, or young people that have supported our residents during these very challenging times."

Nominations are open for eight categories:

Citizen of the Year - for an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the Tweed community.

Arts and Culture Award - for an individual or group who has made a significant contribution to cultural development within the Tweed.

Volunteer of the Year (Individual) - for an individual who has made a significant contribution to volunteer works within the community.

Volunteer of the Year (Group) - for a group that has made a significant contribution to volunteer works within the community.

Sporting Achievement (Individual) - for an outstanding playing sportsperson or ancillary volunteer who has dedicated a lot of time and effort to sports.

Sporting Achievement (Group) - for an outstanding playing team, or ancillary volunteer group that has dedicated a lot of time and effort to sports.

Community Event of the Year - for an event that promotes and increases the profile of its local area/or delivers wider benefits across the Tweed community.

Young Achiever in Community Service - for a young person 25 years of age and under, who has made a significant contribution to the community.

The format of the awards ceremony will be guided by the NSW Public Health Orders, and a decision will be made in November as to whether a public ceremony can be held on Australia Day.

However the council is making plans to broadcast a virtual ceremony on Australia Day.