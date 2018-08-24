Who cares where Kevin sits in parliament?

One reader says the parliamentary crisis is not about Page MP Kevin Hogan.

One reader says the parliamentary crisis is not about Page MP Kevin Hogan. Rachel Vercoe

THE Liberals and Nationals brought shame to the Federal Parliament last Thursday when they shut up shop and refused to govern. Kevin Hogan voted with the sorry mob.

The government can't govern and Kevin wants to tell us where he is going to SIT!

Kevin has tried to make the parliamentary crisis about HIM.

Who cares where Kevin SITS in the parliament?

What we are all watching is what he votes for or against.

Perhaps he could tell us what he thinks of some of the important issues facing the nation.

What does/did he think of the NEG?

What does he have to say about the steady transition from carbon to renewable forms of energy?

What does he think about the revelations of the Banking Royal Commission which he opposed?

What does he think of the pitiful amount paid to Newstart recipients?

What does he think of the degradation of the Murray-Darling River system overseen by Barnaby Joyce?

Where does he stand on reconciliation with our first Australians?

What does he propose to do with the asylum seekers on Manus and Nauru?

Nothing on these issues; just where Kevin SITS in the House.

It certainly is time for a general election.

John Drysdale Clunes.