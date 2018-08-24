Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One reader says the parliamentary crisis is not about Page MP Kevin Hogan.
One reader says the parliamentary crisis is not about Page MP Kevin Hogan. Rachel Vercoe
Opinion

Who cares where Kevin sits in parliament?

24th Aug 2018 9:17 AM

THE Liberals and Nationals brought shame to the Federal Parliament last Thursday when they shut up shop and refused to govern. Kevin Hogan voted with the sorry mob.

The government can't govern and Kevin wants to tell us where he is going to SIT!

Kevin has tried to make the parliamentary crisis about HIM.

Who cares where Kevin SITS in the parliament?

What we are all watching is what he votes for or against.

Perhaps he could tell us what he thinks of some of the important issues facing the nation.

What does/did he think of the NEG?

What does he have to say about the steady transition from carbon to renewable forms of energy?

What does he think about the revelations of the Banking Royal Commission which he opposed?

What does he think of the pitiful amount paid to Newstart recipients?

What does he think of the degradation of the Murray-Darling River system overseen by Barnaby Joyce?

Where does he stand on reconciliation with our first Australians?

What does he propose to do with the asylum seekers on Manus and Nauru?

Nothing on these issues; just where Kevin SITS in the House.

It certainly is time for a general election.

John Drysdale Clunes.

cross benches house of representatives kevin hogan the nationals
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How social media sex claims ruined a 40-year career

    premium_icon How social media sex claims ruined a 40-year career

    Crime AN ASPIRING Byron Bay model's claims about her former boss went viral - until she found herself in court.

    • 24th Aug 2018 9:00 AM
    'Nothing can change my mind': Kevin Hogan

    'Nothing can change my mind': Kevin Hogan

    Politics It's going to be a big day for our Page MP

    Fake legal letter lands angry ex-lover in court

    premium_icon Fake legal letter lands angry ex-lover in court

    Crime Casino man tried to con $1500 out of his ex with dodgy letter

    Urgent meeting called over deadly Bruxner Highway black spot

    premium_icon Urgent meeting called over deadly Bruxner Highway black spot

    News Time to discuss what needs to be done to prevent more fatalities

    Local Partners