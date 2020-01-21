Who are you, Walgett Good Samaritans?

‎Talisa Chelo‎ wanted to thank the Good Samaritans who helped her struggling boyfriend during his vertigo attack.

IT WAS a very scary experience for this truck driver - but, thanks to these two Good Samaritans, it didn't end in disaster.

Talisa Chelo posted to the Big Rigs Facebook page last night to praise two truckies for helping her boyfriend at Walgett in New South Wales after he'd had a vertigo attack.

"He's had this before and was in a truck stop where other truck drivers and other people just watched and didn't help," she wrote.

"When he had it this time, two truck drivers who were waiting to be unloaded near by and rushed over and helped him.

"They called emergency services and one drove his truck to the hospital. One of them even came to visit him during hospital as well.

"I just want to say a huge thank you! I have no idea who they are, but please, if you are ever in Queensland, please come by so I can make you or shout you guys some lunch.

"It's the best I can do to say thank you and I don't think he caught their names but I made sure he thanked them. But after the previous incident, there is still hope to know there are good people out there.

"I just want awareness that if you see someone who is sick or suffering, please help them. They have a family as well. Please drive safe out there no matter who or where you are."