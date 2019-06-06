Who are the people sparking our population growth?

The population on the Northern Rivers is growing.

THE population of the Northern Rivers as a region has been growing, and population predictions show the population will continue to grow as people flock to the region.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows an 8 per cent increase in population between 2009 and 2019, and a predicted further 7 per cent increase for a population of 272,696 in 2029.

Demographer Bernard Salt predicts the future population of the Northern Rivers will see a growth in young family and retiree age groups in the next 10 years.

There will be increases in population for children and young adults, with data showing children aged 5-9 will increase by 4 per cent in 2029, while those aged 10-14 will increase by 6 per cent in the next 10 years.

"In the next 10 years, you are going to have more teenagers, so you'll need more sporting facilities, more high schools and so on," Mr Salt said.

Adults aged 35 to 39 have experienced a see-saw effect, with the data showing a 5 per cent drop between 2009 and 2019, but predictions showing a strong 7 per cent growth in 2029 to a population of 15,069.

"You will also have more older people in their late 30s and 40s," he said.

"These are house upgraders. They're improving or extending their house, which is good news for construction-based businesses."

As the population ages in the coming 10 years, Mr Salt said this changes are reflected in the Northern Rivers population as well.

"You would also start to see a lot more people in their 70s and 80s, the grandparents," he said.

The 2029 population will see a 40 per cent growth in the population aged 70-74, and a 70 per cent increase in the 75-79 age group, with an increase from 941 in 2019 to more than 1608 in 2029.

When comparing the 2009 population and the 2029 predictions, the 70-74 age group will increase by 92 per cent, while the 75-79 age group will increase by 99 per cent.

Interestingly, while the Northern Rivers region shows a definite aging population, Mr Salt said the predicted Australian population in 2029 shows Australia remaining a youthful nation throughout the 2020s.

The age groups with the highest proportion of growth are those spanning the ages of 0-4 through to 44-49.

For example, the 5-9 age group sees a 13 per cent increase and the 40-44 age group a 27 per cent increase, compared to the 60-64 age group, which sees only a 6 per cent increase.