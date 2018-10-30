Nathan Garriock’s murder: ‘15 years feels like 15 days’

IT is a murder mystery that has baffled Sydney's south west.

Nathan Garriock was violently killed at his best mate's 18th party attended by 100 teens. Now 15 years on, his parents are desperate for answers.

Here are the people who appear in News Corp Australia's special investigative series Gatecrash and their relationship to Nathan.

BILL GARRIOCK

Nathan’s dad, Bill Garriock.

Nathan's father Bill says, "Fifteen years feels like 15 days. Closure is the most important thing for us. For someone to come forward. I couldn't have that on my conscience, killing somebody or knowing who done it. Can you imagine losing one of your own children? You would want to know what happened."

JOAN GARRIOCK

Nathan’s mum Joan Garriock.

Nathan's mother Joan says, "I am angry because I need to find out what happened. Someone knows something, they really do, even if it's small. You can't expect me to understand, there was that many people at the party and nobody seen anything?

HEATHER GARRIOCK

Australian women's football representative and star player, Heather says, "I have very much suppressed what happened with Nathan 15 years ago. Until now. We need to really do something about Nathan's case and we need to get it solved because there's so many unanswered questions now."

JAMIE CROSS

Nathan’s school mate Jamie Cross.

Nathan's mate Jamie says he came forward because he wants to find answers, for himself and for the Garriock family. "It's absolutely nuts. You hear of someone getting kidnapped and getting rid of a body and they still get charged and then you hear someone got killed in front of a whole bunch of people and no one knows what happened."

KAIN SISSONS

Kain Sissons grew up with Nathan.

Nathan and Kain grew up together. Kain says he wants to be involved because he wants to help the Garriocks get some closure. "I still think about Nathan a lot. I remember it was the hardest thing I've ever dealt with, it's such a shame, what a waste of a life. Maybe the person who did this, it's destroying their life, maybe coming forward may help them."

JAY KNELLER

Jay Kneller (left) was celebrating his 18th when his mate Nathan was killed.

It was Jay's 18th birthday party celebration at his parents house in South Camden where Nathan was killed. Jay said in his police witness statements that he was scared for his life when the gatecrashers rocked up to the house. He told police he didn't see who hit Nathan.

NATHAN GARRIOCK

Victim Nathan Garriock.

Born on June 7, 1986, Nathan had just turned 17 when he was killed at his best mate's birthday party. His family and friends describe him as a cheeky larrikin who would always stick up for his mates. He was fiercely patriotic and had the Australian flag embellished across everything from his bedroom wall to his mobile phone.

If you know anything about the death of Nathan Garriock, you can make an anonymous phone call to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

or email nicole.hogan@news.com.au or tweet @Nic_Hogan

