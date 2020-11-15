Who are the Olympic stars causing a splash in our pools?

Elite swimmers, including Olympic stars, will be training on the Northern Rivers.

AN ELITE pool of aqua athletes including Olympic medallists have caused a splash with the news they are currently training on the Northern Rivers.

The squad which includes Olympic and Commonwealth Games swimmers are powering through the water under the watchful eye of coaches at the Alstonville Aquatic Centre and the Ballina War Memorial Pool.

The visiting team includes swimming siblings, Bronte and Cate Campbell, renowned for being the first sisters to compete in the same swimming event at the Olympics.

It's not the first time Alstonville has hosted elite swimmers.

The arrival of such talented and inspiring athletes has also brought an enthusiastic response from local swimmers.

On Wednesday, the Alstonville Swimming Club posted on social media: "So excited to meet the Campbell sisters this morning."

In January 2019, high performance swimming coaches Damien Jones and Richard Scarce were in residence training Olympic Games hopefuls during an eight-day camp at Alstonville.

Scarce brought his Bond University team from the Gold Coast while Jones had his Rackley swimming team from Brisbane.