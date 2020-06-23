Who are the mysterious new investors circling the Italo Club?

A WEEK ago the future of the Lismore Italo Club looked bleak ‒ but this week, expressions of interest in collaborating with the club means the outlook is much brighter.

Such is the interest from potential investors, the club’s committee has pushed back a vote on the closure of the club in order to consider the “interesting” offers.

A meeting on June 30 will go ahead, but instead of voting on whether to close the Italo-Australian Sports & Recreation Club, the members will hear details about four prospective parties that have registered an interest in an amalgamation with the club.

Americo Melchior said it was with great sadness the Italo-Club faced an uncertain future.

President Americo Melchior said: “A week ago it was the end of it all. The past week, things have come alive. We’ll see what happens”.

He said there was not enough time before the meeting next week to fully explore the options before asking members to vote.

He invited all members to the meeting to hear first-hand all the options available to the 60-year-old club.

The meeting will be held at 7pm on June 30 at the Italo-Australian Sports & Recreation Club, Barrow Lane, North Lismore.