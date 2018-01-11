LISTEN: Who are the local Song of The Year finalists?

Two Northern Rivers artists have been named as finalists in the Song of the Year competition 2018.

APRA AMCOS revealed the Top 20 contenders for the coveted APRA Song of the Year, as voted by APRA songwriter and publisher members.

Featuring one of the strongest and most diverse list of songs in recent history, the Top 20 features compositions by a host of powerful songwriters including Amy Shark, Tash Sultana, Stu Mackenzie, Alex Lahey, Stella Donnelly and Vera Blue.

They sit alongside tracks by trailblazers Paul Kelly, Jen Cloher and Tim Rogers.

Byron Shire residents Bernard Fanning and Angus Stone are in the list, plus Tash Sultana who, although from Melbourne, just moved out of the Byron Shire about a week ago.

Bernard Fanning was nominated from his song Ins't It a Pity, from his 2017 Brutal Dawn album, recorded in his Tyagarah studio, La Cueva.

Angus and Julia stone have been shortlisted for Snow, a song part of their 2017 album of the same name. The album was recorded in Angus' Byron Shire cottage studio.

The 20-song shortlist will now go to the Song of the Year Voting Academy who, for the second year, will determine the final five nominees and ultimate winner from the Top 20.

The nominees will be announced in early March and the winner announced at the 2018 APRA Music Awards in Sydney.

APRA members began voting for the APRA Song of the Year in late November 2017.

All members who voted automatically go into the draw to win a suite of prizes including a Studios 301 recording session and tickets to the 2018 APRA Music Awards, among others.

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2. Marc Stapelberg

The APRA Song of the Year made its debut in 1991, when Yothu Yindi's landmark Treaty took out the inaugural honour.

It has since recognised iconic works by Neil Murray, Powderfinger, Kasey Chambers, SIA, Missy Higgins, Alex Lloyd and last year's Song of the Year winner, Satan, by D.D Dumbo.

What will be the APRA Song of the Year? All will be revealed at the 2018 APRA Music Awards in April.

TOP 20 CONTENDERS FOR 2018 APRA SONG OF THE YEAR

Listed in alphabetical order of song title:

Boys Will Be Boys (Stella Donnelly) by Stella Donnelly.

Cadillac (All Our Exes Live In Texas) by Katherine Wighton, Hannah Crofts, Georgia Mooney, Elana Stone.

Everyday's The Weekend (Alex Lahey) by Alex Lahey.

Fallin' (Jessica Mauboy) by Kayla Bonnici, Louis Schoorl, Peter Harding.

Firewood And Candles (Paul Kelly) by Paul Kelly, William Miller.

Forgot Myself (Jen Cloher) by Jen Cloher.

Hold It Together (Dan Sultan) by Dan Sultan, Alexander Burnett.

Isn't It A Pity (Bernard Fanning) by Bernard Fanning.

Lay It On Me (Vance Joy) by James Keogh, Dave Bassett.

Mended (Vera Blue) by Andrew Macken, Thomas Macken, Samuel Telford, Celia Pavey pka Vera Blue, Adam Anders.

Murder To The Mind (Tash Sultana) by Tash Sultana.

Running Second (Ainslie Wills) by Ainslie Wills, Lawrence Folvig.

Sleep Drifter (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) by Stu Mackenzie.

Snow (Angus & Julia Stone) by Angus Stone, Julia Stone.

Stranger's Kiss (Alex Cameron) by Alex Cameron.

That Far (6lack) by Trevor Slade, Daniel Cartisano, Ricardo Valentine, Lucian Blomkamp.

Weekends (Amy Shark) by Amy Billings.

What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out? (Gang Of Youths) by David Le'aupepe.

esterday (360 featuring Hein Cooper) by Kaelyn Behr, Matthew Colwell, Nicholas Martin, Hein Cooper.

Youth (Tim Rogers) by Tim Rogers.

Listen to all Top 20 below.