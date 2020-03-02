Who are the ‘hidden women’ of Byron Bay?

The fastest growing category of people experiencing homelessness is middle aged to older single women. Picture: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz

LOUISE O'Connell calls them the "hidden women" of Byron Bay ‒ women who are sleeping rough, but don't think of themselves as homeless.

"The fastest growing category of people experiencing homelessness is middle aged to older single women," general manager of the Byron Bay community centre Louise O'Connell said.

"It's interesting that the street count shows 171 people living homeless, but we know that there are a lot more women who do not necessarily identify as homeless and aren't counted in those numbers."

These are the individuals that Ms O'Connell calls the 'hidden women' of Byron Bay.

"They are women who typically won't attend homeless services and are often women who thought 'this could never happen to me'. But we do know that they are out there, and they require support that they are possibly not accessing already."

There are currently 330,000 women over the age of 45 currently living in economic distress nationally, which can be attributed to a number of unforeseen variables such as domestic violence, isolation and poor mental health.

"These women may be sleeping rough or are not securely housed, they may be couch surfing, living in their car, or temporary accommodation," said Ms O'Connell.

"They may even be remaining in temporarily dangerous situations for accommodation."

The centre also runs a program called 'feel-good Friday', where these women can take part in art therapy, mindfulness workshops, craft days, and get access social workers and other service providers.

To help fund this program, Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce, Beef & Beach, and the Byron Community Centre will be hosting the Hidden Women of Byron Bay Luncheon.

"We have limited funding for feel-good Friday and we have limited funding for our severe wet weather shelter. And we have no funding for the meals. So that is where the money will be spent," Ms O'Connell said

Due to severe flooding in recent weeks, there has been an increased demand for wet weather accommodation.

"We opened the severe wet weather shelter for 11 nights consecutively, which we haven't done before, and we only have funding for about another 15 nights," Ms O'Connell said.

"It would be great if we could continue to offer that, particularly for women who may not have other options."

Tickets for the Hidden Women of Byron Bay Luncheon on March 12 can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/hidden-women-of-byron-bay-luncheon-international-womens-day-tickets-92594924913