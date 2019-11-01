Who are Team Rubicon and what are they doing here?

Team Rubicon's Tim Bridson at the Small's property in Wyan, near Rappville.

AMID the dust rising from the charred remains of a stock shed at Wyan, the grey t-shirts with the distinctive red and white logo of Team Rubicon stand out.

The strike team of four Rubicon volunteers were at the property of Mervyn and Jan Small, whose house, shed, tractor and water tanks were burned to the ground in the Busbys Flat fire on Tuesday, September 8.

Tim Bridson, Ben Wain, Alysha Springett and Ralph Williams work hard shovelling ash and metal into a pile and as they clean up the search the rubble for anything worth keeping.

Team Rubicon was formed in Australia three years ago and volunteers are mostly ex military who travel to disaster affected areas to help.

Mission commander Chris Perrin, a fire fighter for 30 years from the Gold Coast, said they take care to relocate anything of value for home owners.

In the Tathra fires, we had a mud map of a woman's house and were able to relocate her husband's medals and her mother's wedding ring in the burnt remains, Mr Perrin said.

The Smalls look on as the team work. They have lived at Wyan for 48 years and were insured so will rebuild their Wyan home near Rappville.

"We've been lucky,” they said despite losing everything including the garden the couple lovingly tended. A few garden statutes remain untouched by the fire.

They left Wyan on the day of the fire to go to Lismore, seeing smoke in the distance but not realising how fast and fierce the fire would become.

Ms Small said she had already been through so much hardship with her family, she was able to bear losing her home.

"It's made me stronger,” she said.

Ms Small watches the strike team clean up the mess from the fire.

"It's an amazing feeling to help out,” Mr Perrin said.

Team Rubicon sent in a reconnoitre team to assess the damage and make local contacts in the Rappville, Ewingar area before sending in strike teams, he said.

There are currently 20 volunteers in the area.

"Our people are like professional volunteers, Mr Perrin said with the military skills including intelligence they bring to their role.

They helped in the Townsville floods and do aerial drone surveys of properties affected by the fire damage.

Handel Group Waste Services have teamed up with Rubicon and offered free flexible skips and Emily Arnold has been deployed by Handel to assist with communications,

Rubicon plan to be in the region for a month. They don't deal with asbestos due to the special requirements in handling the material.

Casino RSM Club are providing accommodation for Team Rubicon at the Royal hotel in Casino and feeding the volunteers at the club.

Team Rubicon was stared in the United States and they have doubled their Australian volunteers in a year. Strike teams come from all over Australia to help in what is called Operation Budgen in the Rappville, Busbys Flat, Ewingar area.

Their mission: To stand up the pre-eminent disaster response organisation in the Pacific Rim and, in doing so, change the narrative around the Australian Veteran.

Go to www.teamrubiconaus.org/