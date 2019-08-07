Who are our 50 Most Influential Women?

Who will be named our 50 most influential women?

IT'S time to celebrate the Northern Rivers' most powerful and influential women.

In a special editorial feature, The Northern Star will reveal the top 50 women who are making a difference in our region.

These are the women who are exceptionally talented in their respective fields, they are role models to younger women and girls, and lead by example in everything they do.

The women we have chosen are business owners, educators, sports stars, politicians, corporate leaders, and women who put everything on the line to raise money for our charities.

Some of them have high profiles; others work quietly behind the scenes

But these are the women who hold power and influence on the Northern Rivers.

Please note, this is a subjective list. We welcome your feedback - email news@northernstar.com.au with your suggestions and thoughts.

The list will be rolled out online from Monday, August 12, when we reveal the women we've named in the 41-50 spots.

Each day we will reveal another 10 women on the list, ending with the Northern Rivers' top 10 most influential women on Friday, August 16.

On Saturday, we will have a special profile of the woman who we believe is the #1 most influential woman in our region.