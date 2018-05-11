'Who actually supports this sand quarry proposal?'

Artists impression of what the sand mine will look like. Presented at the No Sand Mine Lennox public meeting May 9, 2018.

A PUBLIC meeting was held in Lennox Head this week in an attempt to stop a 3.6 million tonne sand mine on Newrybar Swamp Road.

More than 100 people attended the event, which was organised by the No Sand Mine for Lennox Head Action Group.

The meeting included representation and support from the Liberals, Greens, Labor and National parties; thus prompting the Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, to pose the question: "Who's actually supporting this proposal?”

Local MLC, Catherine Cusack, was in attendance along with Ballina's Greens MP Tamara Smith and Ballina Shire councillor Jeff Johnson.

Mr Franklin said he "fundamentally, absolutely and in an unqualified way” opposed the development for Lennox Head and that although the cut-off date for submissions had closed, the council was still legally obliged to consider any further submissions that came in, until such time as their report is submitted to the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The JRPP will make the final decision as to whether or not the mine will go ahead.

A video voicing the concerns of local opponents of the mine was screened.

It included concerns such as acid sulphate soils, endangered frogs and snail species, run-off, respiratory risks, additional trucks on a road with no verge and safety risks for cyclists.

The interview subjects called the mine proposal "unsustainable”, "short-sighted” and "not worth the eight jobs” it is said the project will create.

The site nominated is one already mined by McGearys Quarries since 1995.

In a later interview No Sand Mine for Lennox spokeswoman Ameila Hicks said: "They didn't remediate the site as they were supposed to.”

Ms Hicks also said that it had become quite difficult for the council to enforce conditions placed on a DA like this one.

The current DA includes concept plans for a low-key tourism venture around a lake - which will be created by the extraction of the sand.

She added that there was no mention in the DA of financial arrangements to pay for the development or maintenance of the future lake site, nor was there an explanation of arrangements for the public to be allowed onto the private land if this were to happen.

"Remember we're talking 30 years from now and it would be three times the size of Lake Ainsworth,” sMs Hicks said.

Partnership principal of Planners North, Stephen Connelly, prepared the environmental impact statement for the development on behalf of the landowners.

The site is on two properties, one owned by a company called Betula and the other owned by the McGearys.

Mr Connelly said he had lived in Lennox Head for 25 years and that he cycled down Ross Lane himself.

He agreed the lake would be a water body of "pretty serious size”, saying it would be able to be used for dragon boating, recreation and educational uses.

"What is sought is a concept approval at this time, so the idea that in the future after it's all finished that, that would be an appropriate use for it,” Mr Connelly said.

"When it comes the time it will be necessary to lodge a development application and get the approval for precisely whatever it is.

"Private people would own it, so in the same way you go to Knockrow Castle... in the same style, you would rock up and be able to pay to attend and boat, or the like, on the lake.

"It's not really a mine. The people who are opposing it like to portray it as a mine. But in town planning terms it's a quarry. So it's a quarry for the extraction of sand.

"The amount of trucks being sought to operate from this quarry are exactly the same number that's been historically approved to operate from this exact same land.”

When asked about environmental concerns such as the acid sulphate soil Mr Connelly gave this response: "The acid sulphate soil occurs because you're exposing the sulphidic material to air. Because it's a lake, the material remains in the ground that has that potential, that potential is not enlivened because it's drowned by the water, so you don't get air to it, so you don't create acid.

"I've carefully read and will re-read all of the submissions that have been made (to council). There are things in the submissions that do require us to do more work.

"People have identified things that I can see, yes, we should look at that a little more carefully, perhaps do some more investigations or do some more modelling. We will 110 per cent nail all of those concerns.

"We are very carefully looking at all the submissions that are made to council.”