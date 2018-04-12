Whitney dares to be a Yamba weekender and wins

YESTERDAY former Australian cricketer and television host Mike Whitney was spotted wandering around Yamba Farmers Market much to the delight of onlookers.

While it was only a brief visit, Mr Whitney said he always enjoys visiting the North Coast.

"This time we stayed at The Sands Resort overlooking Pippie Beach which was lovely," he said.

"The first thing we did was shoot at a couple of beautiful spots around the lighthouse at Yamba which was great."

On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Whitney went on a sunset Kayak tour of the river, and a tour of one of the last oyster farms before finishing up at the Clarence River Fisherman's Co-op.

"I've been doing this job for 24 years and when you're sitting in a kayak watching the sunset while eating oysters, it's not a bad gig," he said.

That evening Mr Whitney said he caught up with long-time friend and Clarence Valley artist Graham Mackie.

"We go way back to the 70s. We both share the same birthday, are left-arm fast bowlers and both played cricket in England," he said.

"I can't not go to Yamba and not ring Smackers!"

Mr Whitney said he was blown away by the relaxed atmosphere of the Yamba Farmers Market when he stopped in on Wednesday morning before flying back to Sydney later that day.

"Everybody was really lovely," he said.

"I've seen a lot of those markets over the years. Brunswick Heads markets used to be that size years ago and now it's five times that size, so to be a smaller, intimate market is lovely. It reminds me of 20 years ago," he said.