White water champion paddles home to the Northern Rivers

WHITE WATER CHAMP: ICF white water champion Rosyln Lawrence has come back to the Northern Rivers for a sporting gap year while she contemplates her elite paddling career.

WHITE WATER CHAMP: ICF white water champion Rosyln Lawrence has come back to the Northern Rivers for a sporting gap year while she contemplates her elite paddling career.

AFTER living in the lower Blue Mountains for some time, one of Australia’s top slalom canoeists has returned to the Northern Rivers.

Rosalyn Lawrence, 30, whose poolroom holds honours including five medals at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships with three golds for the C1 team in 2013, 2015 and 2019, as well as a silver (C1 team: 2017) and a bronze (K1 team: 2017) has moved to Lennox Head for 2020.

She said she is taking a year out of her frantic sporting career to relax.

For Lawrence, this mean taking some Muay Thai classes, surfing and being taught to skateboard by her niece and nephew.

“I’ve always wanted to try other sports but with kayaking I have never had the time,” she said,

Lawrence said she has decided to take her “sporting gap year” to reassess her career.

Despite winning a raft of medals which other white-water athletes would die for, Lawrence said in her heart she really wants the ultimate prize of winning a world title on her own.

And gold is colour she desires.

“An individual medal at the world championships would be nice and I want to make Olympic selection,” she said.

“But the last three Olympic cycles I have not made it.”

Lawrence acknowledges that she is up against some of the best white water athletes Australia has ever produced, which while great for the sport, has been incredibly frustrating on a personal level.

“In particular Jess Fox who has qualified for the last two Olympics and the upcoming games in Tokyo this year,” Lawrence said.

“Jess is an amazing athlete.”

Now Lawrence is in early stages of discussions about job opportunities.

“My last role was coach/coordinator for a junior program in Western Sydney, paid by Paddle Australia,” she said.

“As part of that I reached out to the Western Sydney Academy of Sport and we set up a program for the older kids.

“I’m looking for other work on the North Coast possibly as a PT or in project management.”