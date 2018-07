TAGGED AND RELEASED: A 2.15m great white shark was caught off Diggers Beach.

TAGGED AND RELEASED: A 2.15m great white shark was caught off Diggers Beach. NSWDPI

BE WARY if you are in the water at Evans Head today.

Two sharks have been caught and released in the area today from smart drumlines.

The Department of Primary Industries posted to the Sharksmart app a white shark measuring 2.4m was tagged and released from a smart drumline at Airforce half an hour ago.

Earlier, at 9.25am, a 2.7m white shark was tagged and released from a smart drumline near Evans Head Surf Club.