White shark pinged 12 times in 2 hours off Evans Head

A white shark has been pinged off the coast of Evans Head. File photo.

BEACHGOERS have been warned that a great white shark has been lurking off Evans Head’s Main Beach this morning.

DPI Fisheries advised the tagged shark was detected by the receiver 12 times between 2.50am and 5am.

Earlier this week a 3.23m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline off the same beach.

A 1.36m tiger shark was tagged and released from the drumline at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head, and another tiger shark measuring 1.39m was caught on the drumline at Sharpes Beach, Skennars Head.

A third tiger shark, measuring 1.99m, was released from a SMART drumline at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, on Monday.

A 2.79m white shark was also released from the drumline at South Ballina.

How does the shark tagging work?

According to the SharkSmart website, DPI scientists fit both externally fin-mounted satellite tags and surgically inserted acoustic tags to white and tiger sharks, and internal acoustic tags to bull sharks.

This enables scientists to register the natural movements of the sharks to determine the environmental and biological factors affecting their distribution in coastal waters.

All acoustically tagged sharks can then be detected on the network of 21 real-time listening stations on the NSW coast.

When a shark swims within 500m of one of the listening stations, an instant alert is sent to the SharkSmart app and Twitter feed.