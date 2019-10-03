Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
White Ribbon Australia is shutting down. File image
White Ribbon Australia is shutting down. File image
News

White Ribbon closes its doors

3rd Oct 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

White Ribbon Australia, established to prevent violence against women, is shutting down.

The organisation announced its end after an "analysis of the organisation's future sustainability", an online statement read.

"It is with profound sadness that the board of White Ribbon Australia informs the community and supporters that it has taken the very difficult decision to close its doors," the statement said.

The organisation went into liquidation ahead of White Ribbon Day on November 22.

"For all those who are already planning for White Ribbon Day, we encourage you to continue with those plans alongside the international White Ribbon movement. Continue to raise your voice," the board said.

The foundation for the charity was established in 2007, with Australian entertainer and former lawyer Andrew O'Keefe named chair of the board.

Worrels Solvency and Forensic Accountants firm is handling the liquidation.

crime domestic violence editors picks male violence violence white ribbon women

Top Stories

    Former priest may be too unwell to answer buggery charge

    premium_icon Former priest may be too unwell to answer buggery charge

    Crime THE man will undergo a medical assessment to show impacts of dementia, the court heard.

    Brazen thieves rob house while residents slept

    premium_icon Brazen thieves rob house while residents slept

    Crime Aggravated theft charges for young offender

    Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

    premium_icon Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

    News Two Ballina Shire properties topped the list of sales for the region