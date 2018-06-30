White power group spreading ‘bullsh*t’ around Australia

WARNING: UPSETTING CONTENT

AN AUSTRALIAN neo-Nazi group that hates foreigners, despises homosexuals and worships Adolf Hitler is spreading its poisonous messages across the country.

Almost every major Australian city has been targeted.

In Sydney, swastikas have been erected.

In Adelaide, synagogues have been vandalised with celebrations of Hitler's birthday.

In Brisbane, locals have been warned to keep an eye out for "the Hitlers you've been waiting for".

In Canberra, posters for the group brag about "21st century Hitler Youth".

Even regional centres like Bathurst in the New South Wales central west are not immune to hate speech. Locals there are confronted with posters reading "white revolution is the only solution".

This week, the group struck again in Melbourne where posters were quickly pulled down from power poles around the city.

They read: "Gays are a walking disease … what are you doing about AIDS?" and "Happy AIDS Month."

The posters were labelled pollution by Australia’s Anti-Discrimination Commission.

The group behind the messages call themselves Antipodean Resistance and have been on the radar of police for some time.

Online they declare that Australia is "terminally ill", "weak and crumbling under the weight of progressive degeneracy". They say they are "filling a long empty void".

"We have had enough. We refuse to keep sitting by and watching our people falter. We will be at the forefront of Australian National Socialist activism, filling a long empty void. We will bring the final victory of White Australia through rallies, demonstrations, and postering. We will lay the groundwork for our own unity via social events and group activities.

"We accept no degeneracy within our ranks. Being White is not enough. Every individual involved with Antipodean Resistance must dedicate himself to a higher standard of behaviour.

"We oppose substance abuse, homosexuality, and all other rotten, irresponsible distractions laid before us by Jews and globalist elites. We aim to build a society by Nature's iron laws: those of National Socialism."

In pictures on social media, the group holds WWII-era Nazi flags but members cover their faces for protection.

Each month they share progress reports. In May, the group wrote that "cops are not the friends of nationalists".

"They are direct agents of the state which is responsible for everything ruining this country and killing our people,:" the Antipodean Resistance stated.

White Power group Antipodean Resistance puts swastikas around Sydney.

But their rants are not reflective of a wider prejudice. In an editorial for the Bathurst-based newspaper the Western Advocate, editors wrote that the content of the group's messages was "disturbing" but they "have no place in modern, mainstream Australian society".

"Australia is not a place where political extremes have prospered and our nation is all the better for it," an editorial stated earlier this year.

"This is a country that overwhelmingly believes in the fair go and compassion for others. Australia is a mature democracy where the sensible majority has held the balance of power for more than a century since federation, though the political stripes of those in government might change every few years.

"Extremists will always struggle to gain a stronghold in a nation where there is more good than bad, and where the people have a natural radar for bullsh*t."

The group was also deprived of one of its social media channels when Twitter suspended its account in January.

Australia's Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich said it was "about time" the group was silenced.

"In 2017, Antipodean Resistance used its Twitter account to post photos of their vandalism, their distribution of swastika posters and violent stickers at universities and in public places across the nation, as well as radicalisation camps in Victoria," Dr Abramovich said.

Antipodean Resistance images at Charles Sturt University, Bathurst.

"We know that they are actively recruiting members through the web, and that they are being monitored by ASIO.

"Twitter, and other giant media companies must make it abundantly clear that AR and other white-supremacist groups have no role in our society, and those agents of hate, who traffic in incitement and vilification, will not be allowed to use these popular platforms to recruit, intimidate and promote their sickening agenda."

Dr Abramovich condemned the posters discovered in Melbourne this week. He told the Star Observer the "virulent strain of homophobia" was "polluting and violating our streets".

"There should be no room in Victoria for such contempt and hatred by a neo-Nazi group which is determined to vilify our diverse and vibrant LGBTIQ community, and send a message of fear and intimidation," he said.

"These kinds of deplorable attacks will certainly shake many to the core and warrant priority response from the police and government.

"It is also a grim reminder that unchecked bigotry and incitement can ultimately lead to violence.

"Unfortunately, over the last few years we have seen a surge in racist rhetoric and white-supremacist activity across our nation, and we call on all good people to stand together and to say that we can turn back this dangerous tide."