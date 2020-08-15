White people should ‘give up their homes’

‘Give up your house. Give Black people back their homes’: Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle are demanding white people give up their homes during demonstrations in suburbia. Picture: Twitter.

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle marched through a residential neighbourhood this week demanding that white residents give up their homes, dramatic video shows.

Footage of the Wednesday demonstration posted to Twitter shows a crowd of dozens chanting "Black lives matter" before an unidentified man projects his ire toward nearby white residents - saying they are living in a historically black section of the city as another woman in the crowd yells that they should "give up" their homes, the clip shows.

"Do you know that before your white ass came here, this was all black people?" the man says. "Do you know people like you came in here and basically bought all the land from the black people for less than what it was worth, kicked them out so you could live here? Do you know that?"

The man continues: "'Cause if you don't, now you f - king do - now do something about it!"

Seattle BLM protesters march through residential neighborhoods and demand white people give up their homes.



“Give up your house. Give Black people back their homes.” “what are you going to do about it? Open up your wallets.”pic.twitter.com/btRzqos0IR — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 14, 2020



Another woman in the crowd then urges the residents to "open their wallet" as the man continues to yell at the unidentified residents off-camera.

"So how do you plan to fix it?" the man continues. "As a gentrifier, because you are part of that problem."

A woman with a megaphone then urges the residents to "give up" their house, the footage shows.

"Give black people back their homes!" she yells. "You're sitting there comfortably - comfortable as f - k as if they didn't help gentrify this neighbourhood! I used to live in this neighbourhood, and my family was pushed out, and you're sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends!"

Last night Seattle-area BLM radicals & antifa marched to residential areas. They shouted in support of “black criminals” and at one point demanded that white people move out. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/qOFc8AhQpD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 14, 2020

A second clip purportedly shows BLM demonstrators and Antifa members calling for white people to "get the f - k out" as others in the crowd call for reparations.

"Give us our s - t back!" one man yells.

Yet another clip apparently shot in the aftermath of the protest also shows demonstrators threatening a business owner who allegedly called cops to report that a window had been shattered at his business.

"You're being racist, you're being racist," a protester tells the unidentified white business owner. "Check your privilege, check your privilege."

The protester then tells the man to "go back to his gentrification business" while yelling profanities at him, the clip shows.

"This was never your neighbourhood," the man's rant continues. "This was never your neighbourhood."

The mask-clad white man then refuses to identify his business before being threatened as he walks away, the clip shows.

"Yeah, we'll make sure to support you," the protester continues. "Hey look, we don't know what happened, we ain't seen sh-t, we don't know sh-t. You better hope we don't find out though. That's not a threat."

"That's a promise," a second man then yells.

One of the protesters was then taken into custody for alleged vandalism as other Black Lives Matter demonstrators yell obscenities at cops, footage shows.

Seattle's police chief, Carmen Best, stepped down this week as the city council approved cutting the department by as many as 100 cops through lay-offs and attrition. The city currently has some 1,400 officers and the reduction fell short of the 50 per cent cut that many Black Lives Matter protesters had sought.

The city's mayor, Jenny Durkan, is also facing a legal battle to get her kicked out of office for her role in Seattle's violent protests, which started in June when demonstrators took over its Capitol Hill district and later renamed it the Capitol Hill Occupation Protest.

