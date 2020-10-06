Menu
White House outbreak gets even worse

by Andrew Backhouse
6th Oct 2020 7:12 AM

 

The COVID-19 outbreak in the White House keeps worsening.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the latest person to announce that she has been infected with coronavirus. It comes after she addressed the media multiple times.

In a statement, Ms McMenany said "After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.

"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.

"Moreover, I definitively have no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.

"As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time.

"With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely."

She's the latest White House staffer to test positive after US President Donald Trump and others tested positive.

She has addressed the media several times in recent days without wearing a mask.

The news rammed home just how infected the White House has become.

Cases now include President Trump's wife Melania, his close aide Hope Hicks, his campaign manager Bill Stepien, and more than half a dozen others from the president's circle both inside and outside the White House.

Despite this, Mr Trump made clear he's itching to get out of hospital and back to the campaign trail with the clock running down on his hopes of beating Democrat Joe Biden on November 3.

 

coronavirus covid-19 health usa white house

