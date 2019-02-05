Menu
Some residents of the apartment block have refused to move back. Picture: Tim Pascoe
Some residents of the apartment block have refused to move back. Picture: Tim Pascoe
Property

Cracks in Opal Tower ‘started three years ago’

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
5th Feb 2019 6:41 AM
A WHISTLEBLOWER who claims to have been involved in the construction of the Opal Tower said there was up to 20 metres of cracks in one floor and plastic stuck in a supporting concrete pillar.

An alarming video has emerged of the construction of the maligned tower which was evacuated in ­November, that show cracks in the roof of the 10th floor, A Current Affair reported on Monday night.

The damage to one of the pillars inside the Opal Tower. Picture: Supplied/A Current Affair
The damage to one of the pillars inside the Opal Tower. Picture: Supplied/A Current Affair

 

Plastic stuck in a supporting pillar. Picture: Supplied/A Current Affair
Plastic stuck in a supporting pillar. Picture: Supplied/A Current Affair

 

A Current Affair showed the shock footage on Monday night’s show. Picture: Supplied/A Current Affair
A Current Affair showed the shock footage on Monday night’s show. Picture: Supplied/A Current Affair

The whistleblower who filmed the footage said the cracks started three years ago.

"We could see daylight from floor to floor," he said.

"You could drop a two-inch nail straight into the floor below. We thought the actual floor should have been cut out because it was not two or three metres of cracks it is 20m."

The cracks were filled with concrete and another 25 storeys were built on top, the whistleblower claimed.

There were also issues with a supporting pillar which had a sheet of plastic stuck through the concrete that was drilled out then replaced with more concrete filler," he said.

More than 300 people had to evacuate the tower when residents saw and heard a large crack. Residents of nearly 100 apartments were given the green light on Sunday to return to their units.

apartment block cracks nsw opal tower real estate

