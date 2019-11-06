Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price.
BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price. Contributed
Offbeat

Whisky fans go wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club

by Campbell Gellie
6th Nov 2019 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHISKY fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.

In what looks like a mistake the special has been shared online as people scurry to buy a carton before the deal is taken down.

The sale coincides with the launch of the new Canadian Club and Dry 3.4% alcohol, where one standard drink is in each can.

Bargain: Whisky fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.
Bargain: Whisky fans are going wild for $5 cartons of Canadian Club and Dry at BWS.

The online sales of the product appear to have been mixed up, a single can is listed $68, a six pack for $24 and an entire case for $5.

BWS has been contacted for comment and it is unclear whether the major supplier is honouring the advertised price.

Trying to find a store that still stocks them is the struggle.

No online orders can be made from stores around Sydney CBD, Surry Hills, Redfern, or Newtown.

Further west, orders can be lodged at Ashfield and Fairfield.

More Stories

alcohol bargain canadian club drinking whisky

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of child exploitation arrested at local business

        premium_icon Man accused of child exploitation arrested at local business

        Crime POLICE arrested the 33-year-old at a Lismore business and also seized electronic devices from a house near Casino.

        Why it's taken 103 years to honour North Coast soldier

        premium_icon Why it's taken 103 years to honour North Coast soldier

        News Young man's name has finally been added to his hometown war memorial

        'I can't stay': Councillor storms out of rate hike briefing

        premium_icon 'I can't stay': Councillor storms out of rate hike briefing

        News Tempers flared at Lismore City Council's briefing

        'Best sports centre in regional Australia' now open

        premium_icon 'Best sports centre in regional Australia' now open

        News The $8.5 million facility is now open in the centre of Ballina

        • 6th Nov 2019 2:30 PM