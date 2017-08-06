24°
Whisk away to Italy for a night at Elements

JASMINE BURKE
| 6th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Elements of Byron
Elements of Byron

IF YOU'RE craving a taste of Italy or just love the food, then Elements of Byron has something you don't want to miss.

In association with Paradox Wines the resort will host 'The Italian Job', a night of authentic Italian cuisine, wine and stories.

Guests will enjoy six courses from Executive Chef Simon Jones who has spent every summer for the past eight years cooking in Italy in Capri, Naples, Sicily and Sardinia.

"The produce in Italy is exceptional,” Mr Jones said.

"They make love to their food. Italian is my favourite cuisine, it's what I cook in my time off. It's not pretentious, it's cooking from the heart more than the head. Making pasta is one of the greatest jobs in the kitchen.”

The dishes have been matched with wines from Veneto, Sardinia, Abruzzo, Tuscany and Piedmont, and Mr Jones said with wines from these regions "you can shut your eyes and be on the Amalfi Coast”.

Jean-Jacques Peyre from Paradox Wines will share Italian wine basics while he takes guests on a voyage through the regions enjoyed on the night.

"This is not a traditional wine dinner,” Mr Jean-Jacques said.

"We'll keep it light and entertaining with a few tales, travel tips and just enough information so you can enjoy the wine a bit more.”

Jean-Jacques has spent the past 30 years working with some of the finest wines in the world, in both sales and educating wine professionals.

The menu (six courses with matching wines):

- Pizza oven canapés w/ Cornaro Prosecco NV Asolo Hills, Veneto

- Fresh crab lasagna, Italian white wine butter sauce w/ Cantina Di Gallura Vermentino 2016 Gallura, Sardinia

- Porcini risotto, freshly grated pecorino w/ Belisario Pecorino 2014 Chieti, Abruzzo

- Open ravioli, Salumi pork and fennel sausage ragu w/ Rocca di Castagnoli Chianti Classico 2013 Gaiole, Tuscany

- Slow braised Barolo beef short rib, polenta, cavalo nero, garlic w/ Renato Corino Barolo 2012 La Morra, Piedmont

- Coffee and amaretto semifredo (tiramisu) w/ Fasoli Valpolicella Ripasso 2014 Valpolicella, Veneto　

Dinner is limited to 60 guests. Thursday August 17 at 6.30pm, $125.

For bookings and enquiries please contact 6639 1550 or graze@elementsofbyron.com.au

Stay overnight from $320 for two people in a Botanica Villa including yoga class, high speed wifi and unlimited in-house movies.

　

elements of byron italian cuisine northern rivers food

