Whiporie crash victim's identity revealed

TRAGEDY: Erin Lockeridge died in a crash.
TRAGEDY: Erin Lockeridge died in a crash.
Jarrard Potter
by

POLICE have released the identity of the woman involved in a single-vehicle crash near Whiporie on Monday afternoon.

Erin Lockeridge, from Grafton, died when the vehicle she was driving collided with a guardrail on the Summerland Way, about 5km south of Whiporie.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 12.30pm, however the 26-year-old, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Richmond Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Doug Conners said police investigations were continuing into the incident, with a report to be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at www.nsw.crimestoppers .com.au.

Ms Lockeridge's death is the fifth fatality on Clarence Valley roads this year.

The year started on a tragic note after 75-year-old Copmanhurst man Bill Twigg died in a single vehicle on New Year's Day.

On January 10, Berowra man Roger Clark, 66, was killed when his Volkswagen Amarok hit a tree off Iluka Rd at Woombah.

Two truck drivers were killed near Jackadgery in a two-truck crash on January 15.

