Which towns attract our youngest and oldest residents?

RETIREE HOTSPOT: Ballina has the most people aged 75 and over (22 per cent) on the Northern Rivers, while West Ballina is also up there, with15 per cent of its population over 75 years of age. David Nielsen

THE Northern Rivers is home to a range of eclectic towns and villages, each with their own appeal and certain lifestyles.

But which towns are home to the highest proportions of young adults aged 25-39 and which places attract the region's older residents aged 75 and over?

Unsurprisingly party-hotspot Byron Bay tops the list for the towns with the highest percentage of younger residents in the Northern Rivers, with 24 per cent of Byron Bay's population aged 25 to 39, while nearby Suffolk Park follows closely with 23 per cent.

Casuarina sits at 22 per cent, followed by Lismore Heights with 20 per cent of the population.

Cumbalum, South Golden Beach and Lismore all share 20 per cent of their population within the 25-39 age group, while Cudgen and Goonellabah round out the list, both with 18 per cent of the population.

Chinderah has the lowest proportion of residents aged 25 to 39 with only 8 per cent of their population within that age range.

The Australian average for the proportion of the population aged 25-39 is 21 per cent, meaning the Northern Rivers mostly mirrors the national average of attracting a younger generation.

But where is the highest proportion of older residents?

The calm coastal town of Ballina is a well-known for attracting retirees looking for a relaxed lifestyle, and as a result leads the list with 22 per cent of the population aged 75 or above.

Tweed Heads and Tweed Heads South both follow with 19 and 18 per cent respectively.

Banora Point, Alstonville and Tweed Heads West all have 17 per cent of the population aged 75 or over, followed by West Ballina which hosts 15 per cent, while Chinderah and Kyogle both sit on 14 per cent.

Casuarina enjoys a younger population, and has the lowest proportion of residents aged 75 or over with only a tiny 2 per cent.

The Northern Rivers population is shown to host a much higher proportion of residents aged 75 or higher, as the Australian average sits at only 7 per cent.