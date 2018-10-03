Which town will get the nbn next?

IT IS Casino's turn to make the switch to a plan over the NBN broadband access network.

Construction of the NBN network is under way, with about 4600 homes and businesses in parts of the town eligible to connect to a service delivered over the NBN access network by February 2019.

More than 20,000 residents and businesses in the Casino and Lismore wider region are already able to connect to a plan over the network.

NBN Co spokeswoman Amber Dornbusch said that in the coming months residents could expect to see contractors performing construction work in the community, building the infrastructure that will deliver broadband services.

"We're working hard to roll the network out as quickly as we can with as little disruption as possible, and we appreciate your patience while construction is under way," she said.

"Once complete, you'll be able to order a plan through your preferred phone and internet provider.

"We encourage local residents to start shopping around to find a provider and plan that suits their needs."

More than 7.2 million other homes and businesses across Australia, and more than 2.1 million in NSW, are connected to the NBN network.