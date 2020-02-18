Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

THE Splendour 2020 line up announcement is due tomorrow (Wednesday), and Northern Rivers music fans are getting ready for the locals ticket sale this weekend.

But until now, Alstonville residents were not in the list.

Splendour organisers have confirmed to The Northern Star that Alstonville area residents will be allowed to purchase tickets.

"Alstonville people can come to the sale, tickets will be available to them," a spokesperson said.

The locals sale will be held on Sunday, February 23, at The Northern Hotel, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from 10am to 4pm.

Everyone living in the postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2490 will get an opportunity to buy tickets to this year's festival before they go on sale to the general public.

Until now, Alstonville was not eligible as is it in postcode area 2477 with Wollongbar, Wardell and Alstonvale.

Casino on postcode 2470, and Kyogle on postcode 2474 are also out of the locals sale.

People living in Casino and Kyogle are required to ask friends living in Byron Bay to buy tickets for them.

Up until last year, the postcodes included were postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2484, meaning that most of the Tweed was added to the list for 2020.

Back in 2012, the locals sale only included people living in Lennox Head and Byron Bay. Not even Ballina was included.

Back in 2010, Splendour offered last-minute tickets for locals one week prior to the event after the locals only allocation was not exhausted.

Given that the locals sale is a goodwill gesture that organisers offer to people living in the area, who is entitled to access it remains under their discretion, based on the way they run their business.

For details on what to have ready in order to buy your locals tickets on Sunday, click here.

Also, with some people queuing outside The Northern for up to seven hours on previous years, the addition of six new postcode areas in the Tweed means more people expected in Byron Bay's CBD this Sunday.

Purchasers will need to show valid photo ID showing their home address/postcode.

Under 18s cannot enter The Northern Hotel without an adult. They must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

This will be the only locals sale opportunity.

• Splendour in the Grass will be held at North Byron Parklands, July 24 to 26, 2020. For details visit https://splendourinthegrass.com/