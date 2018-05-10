Menu
Dolphins are a popular tourism drawcard.
Which town is on the Top 20 bucket list for animal lovers?

JASMINE BURKE
by
10th May 2018 9:00 AM

BYRON Bay has been named as a top destination for it's display of wildlife by "one of the largest digital media companies for women” - Brit + Co.

Brit + Co curated 20 Bucket List Travel Destinations for Animal Lovers, listing the best places in the world to see sloths, bears, lions, hawks and wolves, to whales, dolphins, kangaroos and more.

The Brit + Co article reads: "If you get teary-eyed over animal rescue stories or have ever wanted to see a whale up close, pack your bags - we've got the perfect travel destinations for you.”

Instagram picture from local company Go Sea Kayak Byron Bay was featured in the article, which read: "Kayaking With Dolphins in Byron Bay, Australia: See wild bottlenose dolphins, humpback whales, and sea turtles in their natural habitat while kayaking in Byron Bay.”

From sloths, bears, lions, hawks and wolves, to whales, dolphins and kangaroos - here are the top 20 destinations by Brit + Co:

1. Sloth Sanctuary in Costa Rica

2. Polar Bear Migration Safari in Manitoba, Canada

3. Kayaking With Manatees in Crystal River, FL

4. Parahawking in Algodonales, Spain

5. Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Nanyuki, Kenya

6. Tarsier Sanctuary in Bohol, Philippines

7. Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand

8. Lapa Rios Eco Lodge in Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

9. Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia

10. International Wolf Center in Ely, MN

11. Four Seasons North American Safari in Jackson Hole, WY

12. The Underwater Room at Pemba Island, Tanzania

13. Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, CO

14. Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa

15. Libearty Bear Sanctuary in Brașov, Romania

16. Penguin Migration in Punta Tombo, Argentina

17. Visiting the Quokkas on Rottnest Island, Australia

18. Whale Watching in Sydney, Australia

19. Kayaking With Dolphins in Byron Bay, Australia

20. Eco Touring on the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

