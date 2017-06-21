Which state attracts the most tourists?

TOURISTS have spent record dollars around the nation with NSW boasting the highest visitor numbers and expenditure in the country.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Steven Ciobo today released the latest National Visitor Survey which shows Australian tourists spent a record $61.7 billion for the year ending March 2017, an increase of $3.7 billion.

Combined with the record spending of international tourists for the same period, up 5% to $39.8 billion, total spending by tourists reached a new record of $101.6 billion.

This record spending is creating and supporting jobs across the country with about 1 in 12 Australians working in the tourism industry.

During the past three years, spending by Australian and international visitors has surged across the country with all states and territories enjoying double digit growth.

About 20.% of tourist expenditure was spent in NSW, which had 14.7% of the nation's visitors tour around the state.

The record growth in spending is being driven by a record numbers of visitors and visitor nights.

The National Visitor Survey shows overnight trips by Australians increased by 3% to a record 91.7 million while nights were up four per cent to a record 335.5 million.

Combined with international visitors, the total number of overnight trips increased to 99.4 million, an increase of four per cent, while the total number of nights grows to 597.3 million, also an increase of four per cent.

In 2013, the Coalition Government returned responsibility for domestic tourism marketing to the states and territories to refocus Tourism Australia on attracting more international visitors.