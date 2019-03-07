Which stalls will be at Eat the Street this year?
THERE will be plenty of stalls at Saturday's Eat the Street festival, with a riot of food options to tickle any tastebuds.
FOOD STALLS AND TASTING PLATES
- Authentic South Indian
- Banzai Japanese Restaurant
- Chip INN with Jase
- Corndale Pop Corn
- Crepes
- Dusty Attic
- Dutch Waffle Delight
- Dumpling & Yum Cha
- Eltham Valley Pantry
- The Fox's Palace
- Freshly Berried
- Ghetto Babes
- Junkyard Barbeque
- Il Carretto Pizza
- The Loft Restaurant
- La Vida Bar and Restaurant
- Lismore Workers Club
- Paella Time
- Pocket Curries
- SG Asian Supermarket
- Shoza Gyoza
- Space Bars Ice Creamery
- Spice Pirate BBQ
- Taco Love Bros
- Terry's Balls
- Warung Sedap
BEVERAGE STALLS
- Wine Bar
- Stone & Wood Brewery
- Cape Bryon Distillery
- Husk Distillers
- Tree House Cider (Granite Belt)
- The Organic Drink Co
- Filtered Water Station - Bottle Refill
TRADE AND PRODUCE STALLS
- Backyarders Tent
- Decadent Handmade Chocolates
- Homestead and Co
- Nimbin Organic Sourdough Breads
- Nimbin Valley Dairy
- Pyewackets Traditional
- Simply Clean
- Wattle Tree Creek
- Wild Terania Foods
STREET TRADING STALLS
- Cafe Cappello
- Cafe Saffron
- Dragon Fly Cafe
- Lanna Pad Thai
- Leo's Food Bar
- Lismore Pie Cart
- Loft Restaurant
- Mecca Cafe
- Peppertree Kitchen
COMMUNITY STALLS
- Friendship Festival
- Gold Coast Suns
- Lismore Lantern Parade
- Northern Rivers Waste
- Westpac Life Saver