DON'T MISS: Byron Bay's Shoza Gyoza will return to Saturday's Eat the Street festival, bringing their handmade Gyoza pork dumplings.
Which stalls will be at Eat the Street this year?

Jacqueline Munro
7th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
THERE will be plenty of stalls at Saturday's Eat the Street festival, with a riot of food options to tickle any tastebuds.

FOOD STALLS AND TASTING PLATES

  • Authentic South Indian
  • Banzai Japanese Restaurant
  • Chip INN with Jase
  • Corndale Pop Corn
  • Crepes
  • Dusty Attic
  • Dutch Waffle Delight
  • Dumpling & Yum Cha
  • Eltham Valley Pantry
  • The Fox's Palace
  • Freshly Berried
  • Ghetto Babes
  • Junkyard Barbeque
  • Il Carretto Pizza
  • The Loft Restaurant
  • La Vida Bar and Restaurant
  • Lismore Workers Club
  • Paella Time
  • Pocket Curries
  • SG Asian Supermarket
  • Shoza Gyoza
  • Space Bars Ice Creamery
  • Spice Pirate BBQ
  • Taco Love Bros
  • Terry's Balls
  • Warung Sedap

BEVERAGE STALLS

  • Wine Bar
  • Stone & Wood Brewery
  • Cape Bryon Distillery
  • Husk Distillers
  • Tree House Cider (Granite Belt)
  • The Organic Drink Co
  • Filtered Water Station - Bottle Refill

TRADE AND PRODUCE STALLS

  • Backyarders Tent
  • Decadent Handmade Chocolates
  • Homestead and Co
  • Nimbin Organic Sourdough Breads
  • Nimbin Valley Dairy
  • Pyewackets Traditional
  • Simply Clean
  • Wattle Tree Creek
  • Wild Terania Foods

STREET TRADING STALLS

  • Cafe Cappello
  • Cafe Saffron
  • Dragon Fly Cafe
  • Lanna Pad Thai
  • Leo's Food Bar
  • Lismore Pie Cart
  • Loft Restaurant
  • Mecca Cafe
  • Peppertree Kitchen

COMMUNITY STALLS

  • Friendship Festival
  • Gold Coast Suns
  • Lismore Lantern Parade
  • Northern Rivers Waste
  • Westpac Life Saver
