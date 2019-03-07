Which stalls will be at Eat the Street this year?

DON'T MISS: Byron Bay's Shoza Gyoza will return to Saturday's Eat the Street festival, bringing their handmade Gyoza pork dumplings.

THERE will be plenty of stalls at Saturday's Eat the Street festival, with a riot of food options to tickle any tastebuds.

FOOD STALLS AND TASTING PLATES

Authentic South Indian

Banzai Japanese Restaurant

Chip INN with Jase

Corndale Pop Corn

Crepes

Dusty Attic

Dutch Waffle Delight

Dumpling & Yum Cha

Eltham Valley Pantry

The Fox's Palace

Freshly Berried

Ghetto Babes

Junkyard Barbeque

Il Carretto Pizza

The Loft Restaurant

La Vida Bar and Restaurant

Lismore Workers Club

Paella Time

Pocket Curries

SG Asian Supermarket

Shoza Gyoza

Space Bars Ice Creamery

Spice Pirate BBQ

Taco Love Bros

Terry's Balls

Warung Sedap

BEVERAGE STALLS

Wine Bar

Stone & Wood Brewery

Cape Bryon Distillery

Husk Distillers

Tree House Cider (Granite Belt)

The Organic Drink Co

Filtered Water Station - Bottle Refill

TRADE AND PRODUCE STALLS

Backyarders Tent

Decadent Handmade Chocolates

Homestead and Co

Nimbin Organic Sourdough Breads

Nimbin Valley Dairy

Pyewackets Traditional

Simply Clean

Wattle Tree Creek

Wild Terania Foods

STREET TRADING STALLS

Cafe Cappello

Cafe Saffron

Dragon Fly Cafe

Lanna Pad Thai

Leo's Food Bar

Lismore Pie Cart

Loft Restaurant

Mecca Cafe

Peppertree Kitchen

COMMUNITY STALLS