Which sectors helped Northern Rivers avoid coronavirus downfall

Which businesses/ sectors helped our region thrive in 2020? Photo: Kate O'Neill

Two growing sectors could have been the key to the Northern Rivers staying afloat during the height of coronavirus, according to new data.

The Xero Boss Insights 2021 report from demographer Bernard Salt has revealed investment in health and real estate markets have helped bolster the region during the pandemic.

Nationwide, Lismore had the highest Health Care and Social Assistance business count over the past year, at 11 per cent.

It was closely followed by Port Macquarie and Hervey Bay.

The Australian average was 8 per cent.

The report hinted this was good news, given health and medical job growth was only growing.

Pharmacist positions had grown by 58 per cent (14,000 jobs), general practitioners by eight per cent (5,000 jobs) and ambulance/ paramedics by 22 per cent (4,000 jobs) across Australia.

“The pandemic has heightened demand for skilled knowledge (and essential) workers at the uppermost level, and it is also evident that there are mid-level skills that are also in rising demand,” the report stated.

In comparison, four industries to topple from coronavirus were unsurprisingly cafes, personal services (eg massage/ beauty therapists, domestic cleaners) shops and travel.

Some of the fantastic and brave staff from Lismore Base Hospital who tackled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tweed Heads also scored big when it came to industry shout outs.

Tweed Heads/Gold Coast grew its total number of businesses by 2 per cent in 2020, a net change of 1590, making it the fifth biggest growth area in Australia.

Tweed Heads also made a name for itself as having the second highest proportion of businesses in rental, hiring and real estate services.

It ranked at 15 per cent, compared to an Australian average of 11 per cent.

Of course this makes sense, given its current real estate boom.

It also correlated with data showing a rise in new rental, hiring and real estate sole trader businesses.

“The pandemic may be creating sole-trader opportunities in rental, hiring and real estate services as Australians weigh up their sea-change and tree-change options,” the report said.

Originally published as Which sectors helped Northern Rivers avoid coronavirus downfall