Which outdoor gym equipment would you use?

Claudia, Andy, and Cordy doing a workout at the North Bondi Outdoor Gym. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone

WHILE some of us wouldn’t be caught dead on outdoor gym equipment, those of us who would give it a go have been asked to complete a survey.

Whether you prefer to do chin-ups or use a rowing machine, Ballina Shire Council wants your input.

The council is planning an outdoor gym for Commemoration Park in Ballina, near North Creek, beside the Ballina farmer’s market.

The council will be using community feedback to help determine the type and style of fitness equipment to be installed.

They have asked residents if they prefer to use static equipment, controlled movement equipment or a mixture of the two.

If there is any specific type of fitness equipment you would like to see built, you can also tell the council via the survey.

Please visit the council’s website to complete the survey.