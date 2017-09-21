Which Northern Rivers town is going to nudge 40 degrees?

One Northern Rivers town is expected to near 40 degrees this weekend.

One Northern Rivers town is expected to near 40 degrees this weekend. Contributed

SIZZLING temperatures nearing 40 degrees are expected to scorch the Northern Rivers this weekend on the back of a very hot and dry start to spring.

The mercury will be at its highest in Casino on Sunday with a maximum of 38 degrees predicted.

It won't be much cooler to the east with Evans Head and Lismore to hit tops of 34 and 35 degrees respectively.

A severe fire danger warning and a total fire ban will be enforced on Sunday with Rural Fire Service volunteers manning stations around the region from midday.

Forecast low humidity paired with hot, dry weather and north westerly winds make for a dangerous formula for fires to spark and take off quickly, RFS Northern Rivers operations manager, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said.

Active patrols in notorious sites for arson attacks will be carried out over the weekend by RFS volunteers in collaboration with Forestry NSW staff.

Insp Ainsworth implored landowners to ensure all fires lit in recent weeks are completely extinguished before the hot weather hits this weekend.

The region-wide heat is expected to drive flocks of swimmers to the coast to cool off, coinciding with the first weekend of Surf Life-Saving patrol season along the Far North Coast.

With the Ballina and Alstonville pools out of action for reconstruction, acting director of Surf Life-Saving Far North Coast Garry Meredith is predicting a very busy start to the season.

Coupled with the start of NSW school holidays this weekend, Lennox-Alstonville Surf-Life Saving Club president Geoff Harris said his volunteers at Seven Mile Beach are only going to get busier in the lead up to summer.

"I think this year and next with the Commonwealth Games we will be busy," Mr Harris said.

But Mr Harris said the club "needs help" with lower than expected volunteer numbers a concern.

In particular, he encouraged anyone interested in other volunteer roles such as managing radios and first aid officers to lend a hand.

Sunday forecast

Casino: 38

Lismore: 35

Ballina: 28

Byron Bay: 28

Evans Head: 34