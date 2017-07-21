18°
Which Northern Rivers town is next on NBN list?

Claudia Jambor
| 21st Jul 2017 7:30 AM
NBN being laid out in Goonellabah near Hepburn Park.
NBN being laid out in Goonellabah near Hepburn Park. Marc Stapelberg

THE National Broadband Network has hit Goonellabah with workers on the ground laying out the foundations for what is hoped to bring faster internet connections.

Lismore City Council confirmed workers were on site at Hepburn Park and near the town's sporting fields on Thursday.

A bright and large bound of nuclear green cable could been seen hauled around by a ute at various locations as workers moved to hook up the area to the new system.

The installation coincided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announcement it would crack down on broadband marketing and telco websites who have allegedly misled consumers about the speed and bandwidth provided by the Federal Government network.

It comes as Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims told media on Thursday afternoon an investigation into telco giants including Telstra and Optus had been launched to determine if the telcos falsely advertised the capabilities of NBN.

He said the companies may face legal action by the end of the year if they are found to have misled consumers.

When advertising NBN products, Mr Sims said on ABC Radio internet providers, particularly major companies, must refer to "typical" rather than "up to" speeds, especially in peak periods.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  accc internet internet providers national broadband network northern rivers development telstra

