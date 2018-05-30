Which Northern Rivers town is about to get the NBN?

NBN roll out map across the Northern Rivers as of April.

LOCAL residents are being encouraged to get prepared to make the switch to a broadband internet plan as NBN Co starts rolling out Ballina, East Ballina, West Ballina and Cumbalum.

Over the next few months, NBN Co will start work to connect 11,000 homes and businesses in these areas with a scheduled completion date in December.

Additionally, more than 3100 Ballina Shire residents and businesses are currently able to connect to an NBN service via the fixed wireless tower network in rural areas.

Head of NBN local New South Wales, Amber Dornbusch said the construction of Australia's new broadband access network in these areas was exciting news for the community.

"Over the coming months, you can expect to see NBN Co contractors performing construction work in the community to build the infrastructure that will deliver broadband services over the NBN access network,” Ms Dornbusch said.

"We're working hard to roll the network out as quickly as we can with as little disruption as possible, and we appreciate your patience while construction is underway.

"Once complete, you'll be able to order a plan through your preferred phone and internet provider. We encourage local residents to start shopping around to find a provider and plan that suits their needs.”

Fixed wireless upgrade delay

NBN has also confirmed it has deferred the launch of a promised 25-100mbps product on the rural fixed wireless network due to "prohibitive costs”.

"As with any wireless broadband solution, capacity is not infinite and needs to be carefully monitored and managed in order to deliver a network that can provide the best customer experience,” a spokeswoman said.

"The financial investment in additional capacity required to deliver a 100mbps product across all fixed wireless premises is prohibitive.

"NBN Co has shifted its focus to boosting capacity and improving the end-user experience on our existing 12/1, 25/5 and 25-50/5-20mbps services on the NBN Fixed Wireless network.

"This does not mean different products will not be offered in the future as technology and consumer needs change.”

The spokeswoman said NBN would be consulting with phone and internet providers on how to optimise the delivery of products on the fixed wireless network.

"The intention is to provide end-users with the best utility from the available Fixed Wireless network capacity, to help provide a better service to all and nbn co can better utilise the limited capacity within the Fixed Wireless network.”

