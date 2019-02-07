Which local musicians are on the Song of the Year list?

Carnival of Flowers 2013. Ball Park Music perform at the Heritage Bank Live Concert series . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle

TWO Northern Rivers musicians have been included in this year's shortlisted list of challengers for the title of Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year.

Byron Bay-based Ziggy Alberts is in the list with his song Love Me Now.

Alberts, who debuted in music in 2013 with his album Made of Water, is a powerful reminder of the impact you can make with just a voice and a guitar.

Alberts currently boasts 1,160,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Speaking to Atwood Magazine last year, Alberts said: "Love Me Now is a very simple song, instrumentally, which means you really have to write and deliver the lyrics with personality, otherwise it just sounds like every other three chord song.

"The literal side of this song revolves around this really desperate night.

MUSICIAN: Byron-based Ziggy Alberts is originally from the Sunshine Coast. Zach Sanders

"I wouldn't say desperation is beautiful, generally speaking, but when two people are desperate for each other - it's sadly romantic, and very open."

The second local in the list this year is Sam Cromack, guitar player and vocalist of Ball Mark Music, for Exactly How You Are.

Discussing the song with musicfeeds.com.au in February last year, the musician said this song signified a change in direction and attitudes from the last album, as a writer.

"I'm sure my band members got the demo in their inbox and thought 'oh thank Christ he's writing singles again!'," he said.

"I really tried to get back in touch with how I used to write when I was much younger.

"Just me, my guitar and a notebook. The sentiment is clear. It really kinda set me off in this new direction of 'I can do this'. You just have to keep it simple."

Cromack confirmed to The Northern Star in 2016 that he grew up in Lennox Head and moved to Brisbane aged 18, when he finished school.

"My parents both still live in Lennox Head and the twin brothers (Dean and Daniel) are from Goonellabah."

"We all have very strong connections to the Northern Rivers."

"Brisbane is a big part of my identity now but in my heart and in the twin's hearts we still see Northern NSW as our home."

Former Byron Shire residents John Butler and Xavier Rudd, plus musicians Dean Lewis, Courtney Barnett, A.B. Original's Adam Briggs and Daniel Rankine, Amy Shark, Sarah Aarons (who is also nominated for the Grammy Song of the Year for her shortlisted work The Middle) and Young Australian of the Year Danzal Baker (Baker Boy) are some of the other songwriters shortlisted.

The list of contenders also features songs by Mojo Juju, Kaiit, The Teskey Brothers, The Necks plus Suze DeMarchi and Dave Leslie of Baby Animals, The Living End, John Butler and 2018 APRA Song of the Year co-winner Paul Kelly.

This award is 100% determined by APRA songwriter and publisher members, and is the biggest peer-voted music award in Australia.

The final five nominees will be revealed in March and the winner announced at the 2019 APRA Music Awards when they return to Melbourne on Tuesday, April 30.

SHORT LIST FOR 2019 APRA SONG OF THE YEAR