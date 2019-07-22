Which Lismore business won the top gong?
IN A night of glitz and glamour, Lismore's top businesses were recognised for their efforts at the Lismore Business Awards gala event on Saturday night.
Carrington Street's Connect Accountants & Advisors took home the top gong for the night, Business of the Year.
It was a successful night for the business, also taking home the award for Excellence in Business as well as being highly commended in the Outstanding Employer of Choice category.
Connect's director and co-owner Andrew Stevens said it was "very exciting and a little unexpected” to win such prestigious awards at the gala night.
"It was a total surprise, an absolute total surprise to win the big one,” he said.
"It was nice to be recognised for the first award and then to be highly commended in the employer of choice category but to win the overall business of the year took me by complete surprise.”
Mr Stevens said it was "humbling” to be recognised by the business community for Connect's efforts.
"To have your peers recognise you for doing a good job is a very nice feeling,” he said.
"It's also really good recognition for my staff. After all without your staff, you don't have a business.”
Business of the Year: Connect Accountants & Advisors
Excellence in Innovation: TAFE NSW
Excellence in Micro Business: Roxie Rose Burlesque
Excellence in Small Business: Sportspower Super Warehouse
Excellence in Business: Connect Accountants & Advisors
Health, Care & Wellness Industries: Lismore Karate Pty Ltd trading as Success Martial Arts
Outstanding Business Leader: Naarah Rodwell, CASPA Services Ltd
Outstanding Employer of Choice: Ngunya Jarjum Child & Family Network
Outstanding Young Employee: Skyhe Hoyt, Lismore City Council
Outstanding Young Employee: Jayde McMurray, CASPA Services Ltd
Outstanding Young Entrepreneur: Joel Jensen, Joel Jensen Constructions
Professional Services: Everyday-Legal
Retail & Personal Services: Lazuli Sisters Hair and Makeup Studio
Start Up Superstar: Northern Rivers Podiatry
Tourism & Visitor Experience: Lismore Symphony Orchestra
Trade, Construction & Manufacturing: Armsign Pty Ltd
Excellence in Workplace Health & Safety: Mortgage Choice Northern Rivers