Which Lismore business won the top gong?

LISMORE BUSINESS AWARDS: The Northern Star's Heather Williams pops the balloon to reveal the 2019 Business of the Year.

LISMORE BUSINESS AWARDS: The Northern Star's Heather Williams pops the balloon to reveal the 2019 Business of the Year. Black Tie Photobooths

IN A night of glitz and glamour, Lismore's top businesses were recognised for their efforts at the Lismore Business Awards gala event on Saturday night.

Carrington Street's Connect Accountants & Advisors took home the top gong for the night, Business of the Year.

It was a successful night for the business, also taking home the award for Excellence in Business as well as being highly commended in the Outstanding Employer of Choice category.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Connect's director and co-owner Andrew Stevens said it was "very exciting and a little unexpected” to win such prestigious awards at the gala night.

"It was a total surprise, an absolute total surprise to win the big one,” he said.

"It was nice to be recognised for the first award and then to be highly commended in the employer of choice category but to win the overall business of the year took me by complete surprise.”

Mr Stevens said it was "humbling” to be recognised by the business community for Connect's efforts.

"To have your peers recognise you for doing a good job is a very nice feeling,” he said.

"It's also really good recognition for my staff. After all without your staff, you don't have a business.”

Business of the Year: Connect Accountants & Advisors

Excellence in Innovation: TAFE NSW

Excellence in Micro Business: Roxie Rose Burlesque

Excellence in Small Business: Sportspower Super Warehouse

Excellence in Business: Connect Accountants & Advisors

Health, Care & Wellness Industries: Lismore Karate Pty Ltd trading as Success Martial Arts

Outstanding Business Leader: Naarah Rodwell, CASPA Services Ltd

Outstanding Employer of Choice: Ngunya Jarjum Child & Family Network

Outstanding Young Employee: Skyhe Hoyt, Lismore City Council

Outstanding Young Employee: Jayde McMurray, CASPA Services Ltd

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur: Joel Jensen, Joel Jensen Constructions

Professional Services: Everyday-Legal

Retail & Personal Services: Lazuli Sisters Hair and Makeup Studio

Start Up Superstar: Northern Rivers Podiatry

Tourism & Visitor Experience: Lismore Symphony Orchestra

Trade, Construction & Manufacturing: Armsign Pty Ltd

Excellence in Workplace Health & Safety: Mortgage Choice Northern Rivers