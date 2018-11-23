Which LGA is leading the carbon neutral movement?

Households in one Northern Rivers region were more likely to choose carbon neutral electricity than the NSW state average.

LISMORE residents are leading the way in creating a better energy future, new data has shown.

The analysis released by EnergyAustralia shows households in the Lismore LGA were 92 per cent more likely to choose carbon neutral electricity than the NSW state average

EnergyAustralia's goal is to help one million Australian homes opt-in for carbon neutral electricity by 2020.

Chief Customer Officer Chris Ryan said it was encouraging that so many Lismore City Council residents have decided to play a part to help address climate change.

"Lismore City Council customers may not realise it, but they can opt-in to 100 per cent carbon neutral electricity at no extra cost. By opting-in, they're supporting a range of projects that reduce or avoid carbon emissions here and overseas.” Mr Ryan said.

"We launched our carbon neutral electricity program in late 2016 after customers told us they wanted to help address climate change, but in a way that's simple and puts them in control.

"We'd love to see as many NSW households as possible join our carbon neutral movement. It's hassle-free and a cost-effective way of supporting the environment with a few clicks of the mouse.”

"In the spirit of friendly competition, the race is now on for Lismore City Council to be the frontrunner in NSW.

He said households of all shapes and sizes in Lismore City Council making the decision to go carbon neutral sets a strong example for the rest of NSW to offset the carbon emissions from their home electricity use.

EnergyAustralia purchases carbon offset units in climate action projects such as bushfire management in Australia's outback, native forest regrowth and renewable projects in developing countries. 100 per cent carbon neutral electricity is available to EnergyAustralia's residential electricity customers.

New customers can also opt-in when setting up their account and when six months rolls around EnergyAustralia will automatically put them on the program. Customers can find out more and opt-in by visiting energyaustralia.com.au/go-neutral.