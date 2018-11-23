Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Households in one Northern Rivers region were more likely to choose carbon neutral electricity than the NSW state average.
Households in one Northern Rivers region were more likely to choose carbon neutral electricity than the NSW state average. snvv
News

Which LGA is leading the carbon neutral movement?

22nd Nov 2018 11:00 PM

　

LISMORE residents are leading the way in creating a better energy future, new data has shown.

The analysis released by EnergyAustralia shows households in the Lismore LGA were 92 per cent more likely to choose carbon neutral electricity than the NSW state average　

EnergyAustralia's goal is to help one million Australian homes opt-in for carbon neutral electricity by 2020.

Chief Customer Officer Chris Ryan said it was encouraging that so many Lismore City Council residents have decided to play a part to help address climate change.

"Lismore City Council customers may not realise it, but they can opt-in to 100 per cent carbon neutral electricity at no extra cost. By opting-in, they're supporting a range of projects that reduce or avoid carbon emissions here and overseas.” Mr Ryan said.

"We launched our carbon neutral electricity program in late 2016 after customers told us they wanted to help address climate change, but in a way that's simple and puts them in control.

"We'd love to see as many NSW households as possible join our carbon neutral movement. It's hassle-free and a cost-effective way of supporting the environment with a few clicks of the mouse.”

"In the spirit of friendly competition, the race is now on for Lismore City Council to be the frontrunner in NSW.　

He said households of all shapes and sizes in Lismore City Council making the decision to go carbon neutral sets a strong example for the rest of NSW to offset the carbon emissions from their home electricity use.

EnergyAustralia purchases carbon offset units in climate action projects such as bushfire management in Australia's outback, native forest regrowth and renewable projects in developing countries. 100 per cent carbon neutral electricity is available to EnergyAustralia's residential electricity customers.

New customers can also opt-in when setting up their account and when six months rolls around EnergyAustralia will automatically put them on the program. Customers can find out more and opt-in by visiting energyaustralia.com.au/go-neutral.

carbon neutral electricity energy australia lismore city council lismore lga
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Children under FACS care were referred to UM

    premium_icon Children under FACS care were referred to UM

    News THE State Government body in charge of child protection may have known about the situation as early as 2013.

    A new lease on life for Ballina shopping precinct

    premium_icon A new lease on life for Ballina shopping precinct

    Business 'Tired' Tamar village, Ballina gets a $1.5 million dollar makeover.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Water extraction targeted in unanimous council decision

    premium_icon Water extraction targeted in unanimous council decision

    Council News Non-agricultural, non-domestic water extraction could be banned

    • 23rd Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Council adopts child protection measures for events

    premium_icon Council adopts child protection measures for events

    Council News A host of venue bookings were cancelled prior to the council debate

    Local Partners