Which is the region's busiest criminal court?

Alison Paterson
1st Jun 2018 7:00 AM | Updated: 2nd Jun 2018 8:00 AM
A NEW report from the state's crime statisticians show the Northern Rivers made up just 3 per cent of the crimes charged in local courts across New South Wales.

While all the locals courts at in the Northern Rivers were busy, the NSW Local Criminal Courts Statistics 2017 revealed Lismore led the way in every offence category, with more than 4000 finalised charges.

According to the report, Lismore is also the place to have good security, window and door locks or failing this, contents insurance, as there were 45 charges for unlawful entry and 185 for theft or related offences.

In 2017, Lismore Local Court saw 161 charges against prohibited and regulated weapons and explosives offences, but interestingly enough, no robbery and extortion offences - this honour goes to Murwillumbah which had only one for the year.

Meanwhile, when it comes to illicit drug offences, party-town Byron Bay scored 299, Ballina 105, Casino 102, Kyogle 19, Lismore a whopping 565, Mullumbimby 60, Murwillumbah 94 and across the region, Tenterfield was comparatively quiet with just 13.

Lismore also led the drive on traffic and vehicle regulatory offences with 1086, nearly twice the number of Ballina (575), nearly three the times of Byron Bay (398), nearly four times the number at Casino (273), 14 times the number at Kyogle (74), nearly nine times Mullumbimby (121), six times Murwillumbah (172) and 12 times Tenterfield (89).

According to the report, in 2017 the NSW criminal courts finalised a total of 344,176 charges against 141,024 defendants.

That is 3,023 or 2.2 per cent more defendants than were dealt with by the criminal courts in 2016 and approximately 21,000 more defendants than were dealt with by the NSW Criminal Courts in 2013.

Since 2013, the number of males appearing in court on criminal charges has increased by 15 per cent.

The growth in the number of females appearing in court on criminal charges (25 per cent) has been even greater.

Around 90 per cent of defendants in 2017 were found guilty of at least one charge.

Most of the growth in convictions since 2013 has come from the categories of Traffic and Vehicle Regulatory Offences (an additional 8,793 persons convicted), Illicit Drug Offences (an additional 3,885 persons convicted), Offences Against Justice Procedures (e.g. breaches of court orders) (an additional 3,465 persons convicted) and Acts Intended to Cause Injury (an additional 2,314 persons convicted).

However, the NSW Children's Court is the only jurisdiction experiencing a substantial fall in workload.

The total number of young people appearing in the NSW Children's Court fell by 16 per cent between 2013 and 2017, from 7,401 to 6,238.

The number of juveniles receiving a custodial penalty has also fallen sharply, from 695 in 2013 to 511 in 2017, a decline of 27 per cent.

Number of finalised charges in the NSW Local Court in 2017

Lismore 4022

Ballina 1608

Byron Bay 1354

Casino 914

Kyogle 212

Mullumbimby 366

Murwillumbah 622

Tenterfield 223

