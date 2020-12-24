Menu
Dominic Hurley (left) and Shanu Walsh (right) are the founders of Murwillumbah brewing company Ventura Brewing.
News

Which craft beverage is top of the Christmas list?

Adam Daunt
24th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
There are few greater Christmas joys than relaxing with a cold beverage and enjoying some time with those closest to us over the festive season.

The Northern Rivers is blessed to have some amazing craft distillers covering beers, like Stone and Wood or Seven Mile, spirits by Lord Byron Distillery or Cape Byron or new ventures like Ventura Brewing and many others.

We want to know which craft brewer or distiller reigns supreme and who tops your Christmas list.

To vote, simply pick your favourite in the poll below.

 

Some of our craft brewing and distilling features from 2020:

>>> Grandma's bootleg concoction inspiration behind new gin <<<

>>> How boring jobs led to an alcoholic kombucha business <<<

>>> New brewery planned for Lismore <<<

>>> Why the Northern Rivers excels in craft brewing <<<

