Which business won the Northern Rivers' top employer title?
THE NSW Business Chamber Awards for the Northern Rivers were held in Ballina on Saturday night, and several local businesses took out top spots in their respective categories.
Richmond Valley Council took out Outstanding Young Employer of the Year.
"It makes me very proud to say that ... we were announced 'Outstanding Employer of Choice' category winner',” Mayor Robert Mustow said in a Facebook post.
"Well done to GM Vaughan, Director Angela, Managers and all staff members on this achievement; thank you for your commitment; it's wonderful that the positive culture in our organisation was recognised.”
Joel Jensen, of Joel Jensen Constructions, took out Outstanding Young Entrepreneur.
"I am bloody speechless,” Joel said in a Facebook post.
"Thank to our amazing team that has bought into our dream and thank you to our family and community for the ongoing support.”
All the winners are below, with those local highlighted.
- Excellence in Tourism & Visitor Experience: North Star Holiday resort
- Excellence in Retail & Personal Services: Lazuli Sisters Hair and Makeup Studio
- Excellence in Business & Professional Services: Connect Accountants and Advisors
- Excellence in Agriculture & Primary Industries: Ghinni Ghi Farm
- Excellence in Trade, Construction & Manufacturing: Frontier Pets
- Excellence in Health , Care & Wellness Industries: Anytime Fitness Grafton
- Excellence in Micro Business: Artable
- Excellence in Small Business: Cape Byron Distillery
- Excellence in Business: Southern Cross Credit Union - also in the Hall of Fame
- Outstanding Young Employee: Ashleigh Little - Connect Accountants and Advisors
- Outstanding Young Entrepreneur: Joel Jensen - Joel Jensen Constructions
- Outstanding Business Leader: Donna Simone Masing - Global Performance Therapy
- Excellence in Sustainability: ENV Solutions
- Start Up Superstar: Maclean Podiatry Centre
- Excellence in Innovation: Virtus Heritage
- Excellence in Social Enterprise: Enova Energy
- Outstanding Employer of the Year: Richmond Valley Council
- Excellence in Export: Ozganics Australia
- Local Chamber of Commerce: Kyogle and District Chamber of Commerce
- Business of the Year: Ozganics Australia