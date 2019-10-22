Which business won the Northern Rivers' top employer title?

AWARD WINNER: Joel Jensen from Joel Jensen Constructions took home the award for Outstanding Young Entrepreneur, both at the Lismore Business Awards and the NSW Business Chamber Awards. Pictured with wife Britt.

THE NSW Business Chamber Awards for the Northern Rivers were held in Ballina on Saturday night, and several local businesses took out top spots in their respective categories.

Richmond Valley Council took out Outstanding Young Employer of the Year.

"It makes me very proud to say that ... we were announced 'Outstanding Employer of Choice' category winner',” Mayor Robert Mustow said in a Facebook post.

"Well done to GM Vaughan, Director Angela, Managers and all staff members on this achievement; thank you for your commitment; it's wonderful that the positive culture in our organisation was recognised.”

Joel Jensen, of Joel Jensen Constructions, took out Outstanding Young Entrepreneur.

"I am bloody speechless,” Joel said in a Facebook post.

"Thank to our amazing team that has bought into our dream and thank you to our family and community for the ongoing support.”

All the winners are below, with those local highlighted.